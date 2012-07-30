Best SSDs For The Money: July 2012

Best SSDs: $110 And Under

Best SSD for ~$45: Boot Drive

Corsair Nova 2 (Check Prices)

Corsair Nova 2 30 GB Sequential Read 280 MB/s Sequential Write 250 MB/s Power Consumption (Active) 1.3 W Power Consumption (Idle) 0.2 W

The slow phase-out of SSDs based on SandForce's first-gen controller hardware is prompting really good prices on those products, since it costs almost as much to manufacture drives armed with a second-gen chip. As a result, Corsair's 30 GB Nova 2 serves as our entry point for those looking to jump on the SSD bandwagon.

A word of caution about the way Corsair words its specs, though: this 30 GB SSD's sequential write performance is overstated at 250 MB/s. The company provides a single performance number for all of its capacities. We know that's not accurate. Its actual write performance should max out closer to 100 MB/s or so.

Although the raw throughput of a low-capacity SSD might not be as high as a larger model, it's still a lot more responsive than a mechanical hard drive, and that's what you can actually "feel." At this point, we'd avoid less expensive SSDs like the previously-recommended 16 GB Kingston S100, since it only has enough space for a 32-bit version of Windows 7. Windows 7 64-bit requires 20 GB, so snagging a 30 GB model gives you a little more freedom. There's not enough room for much else; however, if you manually manage your spare capacity, booting from a low-capacity SSD can significantly improve system responsiveness.

Best SSD for ~$65: Boot Drive

OCZ Agility 3 (Check Prices)

OCZ Agility 3 60 GB Sequential Read 525 MB/s Sequential Write 475 MB/s Power Consumption (Active) 2.7 W Power Consumption (Idle) 1.5 W

According to Ten 60 GB SandForce-Based Boot Drives, Rounded-Up, comparing the out-of-box performance of entry-level drives based on SandForce's second-gen controller reveals very few differences.

What we do know, however, is that synchronous NAND enables slightly better numbers than asynchronous memory in certain situations. Because it does, in fact, employ asynchronous NAND, OCZ's Agility 3 isn't the fastest model available. But when it's priced at $65, you do get a reasonable amount of capacity for operating system files and a handful of critical apps.

Best SSD for ~$85: System Drive

Mushkin Enhanced Chronos (Check Prices)

Mushkin Enhanced Chronos 90 GB Sequential Read 560 MB/s Sequential Write 510 MB/s Power Consumption (Active) 3 W Power Consumption (Idle) 1 W

Many of us find it inconvenient to manually track where apps and data reside across multiple drives. Higher-capacity SSDs cost more, but they also offer the luxury of worrying less about where stuff goes, letting you simply enjoy the speed and responsiveness of flash-based storage. We consider 90 and 96 GB drives the baseline for installing an operating system and all of your important apps without getting excessively expensive. From there, user data goes on a larger and more cost-effective magnetic disk.

Kingston was one of the first vendors to make this capacity popular, and other competitors have quickly followed suit. Mushkin, though, continues to impress with its 90 GB Enhanced Chronos leveraging SandForce's second-gen technology. At under $1/GB, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal below $100.