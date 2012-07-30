Trending

Best SSDs For The Money: July 2012

Although we saw some small price adjustments over the last month, that's not the biggest news. A past recommendation, Samsung's 830, was based on a promotional bundle that some readers reported not getting. We took the issue to Samsung for resolution.

Best SSDs: $110 To 200

Best SSD for ~$115: Performance System Drive

Kingston HyperX 3K (Check Prices)

Kingston HyperX 3K90 GB
Sequential Read555 MB/s
Sequential Write510 MB/s
Power Consumption (Active)2.11 W
Power Consumption (Idle)0.46 W

SandForce-based SSDs come armed with one of three memory interfaces: Toggle-mode DDR, synchronous, and asynchronous. Although controllers are often said to play the biggest part in defining an SSD's performance, the type of flash memory used has an effect, too. In fact, when you compare SandForce-based SSDs, the drives with synchronous memory consistently come up as performance winners while commanding reasonable prices. If you're willing to pay for a little bit of extra performance, we think that Kingston's 90 GB HyperX 3K is a solid choice.

Best SSDs for ~$135: Performance 120 GB

Kingston HyperX 3K (Check Prices)

Kingston HyperX 3K120 GB
Sequential Read555 MB/s
Sequential Write510 MB/s
Power Consumption (Active)2.11 W
Power Consumption (Idle)0.46 W

Last month, Mushkin's 120 GB Enhanced Chronos Deluxe was the cheapest 120 GB Toggle-mode-equipped SSD with a second-gen SandForce controller. Prices are up this month, though, and you're now faced with paying $20 more for the 120 GB HyperX 3K.

While Kingston employs synchronous NAND, the HyperX 3K is a great choice if you're trying to balance performance and capacity. In our experience, 90 GB is a floor of sorts for getting an operating system and important apps onto an SSD. But 120 GB provides enough space to add personal files and big game installs to the mix.

Best SSDs for ~$145: Performance 128 GB

Samsung 830, Non Bundle (Check Prices)

Samsung 830128 GB
Sequential Read520 MB/s
Sequential Write320 MB/s
Power Consumption (Active).15 W
Power Consumption (Idle).08 W

We know that SSDs based on SandForce's DuraClass technology demonstrate different behavior depending on the information with which they're presented. That is to say incompressible data like media-oriented files and actively-encrypted partitions aren't handled as elegantly as more easily compressible files.

In contrast, the behavior of Samsung's controller doesn't change based on the information you feed it, and the 830-series drives are arguably the fastest MLC-based offerings available, generally outpacing Crucial's m4. Interestingly, the 830 and m4 are priced comparably, too, making Samsung's SSD the better deal.

Best SSDs for ~$180: Performance 128 GB

Plextor M3 Pro (Check Prices)

Plextor M3 Pro128 GB
Sequential Read535 MB/s
Sequential Write350 MB/s
Power Consumption (Active)5 W
Power Consumption (Idle)0.1 W

If you're willing to spend a little extra on a 128 GB repository, Plextor's M3 Pro is a great option for enthusiasts moving lots of data around. Thanks to the company's TrueSpeed firmware enhancements, garbage collection helps maintain top-notch sequential performance, which explains why this drive tops our in-house benchmark.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ipopeidr 30 July 2012 11:21
    Grazie per la condivisione!
    Reply
  • blazorthon 30 July 2012 11:27
    http://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/B0057VOVE8/ref=dp_olp_new?ie=UTF8&condition=new

    $180 for the Mushkin Chronos Delux 240 GB rather than the $200 in the article. Not only that, but free shipping and this purchase is offered directly from Amazon, meaning that you get their excellent (in my experience) customer service should a problem arise. That's only $0.75 per GB for one of the fastest SandForce SSDs available!
    Reply
  • bdizzle11 30 July 2012 12:04
    "At under $1/GB, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal below $100."

    With daily sales and other promotions the prices of 120gb drives are especially good. I just got a 120gb kingston hyperx for $80, no MIR required. Best PC purchase in awhile in my opinion.
    Reply
  • EzioAs 30 July 2012 12:04
    The title on page 2 and 3 is wrong. The recommendation was supposed to start with below $100. Please fix it guys :)
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 30 July 2012 13:11
    No Intel? 128GB for $95.
    Reply
  • 30 July 2012 13:44
    I was lucky enough to snag a Samsung 830 256GB for $230 on Newegg this evening. Lowest price of the year so far!

    I have three of them that I've been able to work with so far, both of the 256GB versions perform up to and above their rated speeds in real world testing. Nice having an SSD that works well with compressible and non-compressible data equally well.

    Reply
  • sayantan 30 July 2012 16:25
    Price ranges are incorrect!!
    Reply
  • cmcghee358 30 July 2012 19:22
    Aww. I got a Samsung 830 128GB SSD on 6/17/2012. But my SKU is MZ-7PC128B/WW. I got it from newegg.com. I'm curious why this /WW isn't included in the list of SSDs that can get the code?
    Reply
  • odiervr 30 July 2012 19:39
    FYI: Intel 330, 180 GB SSD. Great product. Newegg $160. Got one w/ rebate for $140.
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 30 July 2012 19:51
    tomshardware is starting to drop the ball on why they are making choices. Now I see why people are telling me not to trust their price ratings.
    Reply