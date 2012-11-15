Angelini Talks Gaming With DEVGRU Operator Craig Sawyer

All Of The Gear A SEAL Could Want

Tom’s Hardware: Can you please give us an example of one of your workouts?

Craig Sawyer: I like to warm up on the elliptical machine. Great overall muscle recruitment, and it lubes up my joints without impact. From there, I like to do a lot of resistance training, usually with free weights, mixing it up between dumbbells, kettle bells, and the squat rack. I also try to keep my running up to speed by getting outside to enjoy a change of terrain and scenery. Alternatively, I like hand-to-hand training with some of my buddies, cycles on the heavy bag, pool swims, and cross-fit odds and ends (using the medicine ball, rings, and ropes). I have this thing now called The Viper, which I actually got from a friend who trains some of the Hollywood stars as a wellness coach. It's like a tube with handles in it for lifting and moving around. Another innovative piece of gear to add to the gym options.

Tom’s Hardware: What is Sleep, Eat, and Lift?

Craig Sawyer: Hey! Are you punking me, man!? Hah. "Sleep, Eat, and Lift" is actually just an unofficial acronym for SEAL, which actually stands for the environments in which we operate: Sea, Air, and Land. Sometimes, when we're on a Navy ship, catching a ride to the fight, we don't really have much to do other than prepare for battle. So, on a ship, it can look a whole lot like Sleep, Eat, and Lift. Somebody has to do it, right?

When you're hitching a ride on a ship, there's little else to do than eat, sleep, and lift

Tom’s Hardware: More personally, if you are going into the field today, what makes it into your gear bag? What do you select for your primary rifle, your close-quarters battle (QCB) firearm, your optics, sidearm, sling, and eyewear? What are some other things that elite soldiers bring into the field that we rarely hear about?

Craig Sawyer: This is a fun question for me, since I'm out there networking with various tactical manufacturers, helping them make the best items available in each gear slot. Here's what I like out of the choices out there: