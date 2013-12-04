Call Of Duty: Ghosts Graphics Performance: 17 Cards, Tested

CPU Benchmarks

The Call of Duty games aren't known to be particularly processor-bound. So, in an effort to identify bottlenecks, we apply the highest possible graphics settings and drop the resolution to 1680x1050.

The $110 FX-4170 manages to maintain minimum frame rates in excess of 35 FPS, and all other CPUs are around the 40 FPS mark or higher except for AMD's Phenom II X4 965. That's a bit of a surprise, since the Phenom II X4 usually passes or matches the FX-4170 in games.

However, there's also quite a bit of scaling going on, with averages from 43.7 FPS up to nearly 80 FPS using the same graphics card. Pay special attention to this; if you overdo it on graphics and shoot too low on host processing, there's a good chance you could artificially limit performance.

There are some spikes in the frame time variance chart. However, based on what we saw after applying Call of Duty's highest-end settings previously, they're most likely related to interplay between one of the game's features and our GeForce GTX Titan.