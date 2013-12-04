Call Of Duty: Ghosts Graphics Performance: 17 Cards, Tested

Results: Low Quality, 1280x720
As always, we begin with low-end graphics hardware to gauge what Call of Duty: Ghosts' minimum requirements really are. These tests are performed with detail levels down as far as they can go (except for the texture setting at Auto and image quality set to Normal). Of course, even then, the Normal image quality preset still means this game is upscaling from a lower resolution.
Nvidia's GeForce 210 is missing from this chart because we couldn't get it to launch the game. Based on Radeon HD 6450 performance, though, the entry-level GeForce card wouldn't have been fast enough anyway. Even at 1280x720, the GeForce GT 630 equipped with GDDR5 can't sustain 30 frames per second. It takes a Radeon HD 6570 DDR3, at least, to deliver ample speed.
The GeForce GTX 650 Ti is overkill at this resolution and combination of settings, so a GeForce GT 640 would probably match up well against the Radeon HD 6570.
Observed frame time variance is relatively low across the board, although the GeForce GTX 650 Ti encounters a few spikes during the course of the benchmark, achieving a comparatively poorer result.
This game is horribly optimized and buggy. People on Steam forums have been complaining about game-breaking bugs from day one, and there's still issues that haven't been answered for, yet. Like the one in Squad Mode where you can't use any of your squad members in a game, except for the first one. Or the earlier bug where people couldn't even create their first soldier, because they didn't have 3 squad points to unlock it, hence locking them out of multiplayer.
I get that you're trying to phrase that as an AMD fanboy taking a shot at Nvidia, but frame variance is all over the place in this review. There's AMD hardware all over those charts too, not just clustered at the low end.
These frame variance numbers often aren't even logical—the HD 7990, with lower frame variance than a single HD 7950? A GTX 690 doing better than a single 670? I think its clear that the quality of Infinity Ward's PC port is a factor here, and maybe that's more important than pouncing on Nvidia's mistakes.
