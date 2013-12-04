Call Of Duty: Ghosts Graphics Performance: 17 Cards, Tested

Results: High Quality, 1680x1050

Let's kick the details up a notch with settings that deliver a more attractive output. First, image quality is set to Extra, ensuring that the game is rendering at full resolution, and not upscaling. Depth of field, distortion, and shadows are turned on, while screen space ambient occlusion is enabled at the Low setting. We also turn on FXAA to get rid of the jaggies.

Even the lowest-end cards we're testing manage around 30 FPS at minimum and 40 FPS on average. So, we'll call the Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti good baseline boards for 1680x1050 at this detail level.

One of the settings we turned on exacts a big latency penalty compared to the previous page. Faster boards like the Radeon R9 270X tend to be alright, but there's still something going on that affects the consistent performance.