Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: Grid 2

Grid 2 is Codemasters' newest racing title, so we thought we'd replace F1 2012 and see how it handles these dual-GPU solutions.

When it comes to average performance, the Radeon HD 7990 is clearly faster than GeForce GTX 690. However, Catalyst 13.6 gets hit with a significant reduction in minimum frame rate during our benchmarking run, which dips below the dual-GK104-based card. What's going on there?

We see that Catalyst 13.6 registers a handful of big performance dips that get smoothed out by Catalyst 13.8. The GeForce GTX 690 is slower overall, but it maintains a narrower performance range.

For a third time, the quantitative data tells us that Catalyst 13.8 should give the Radeon HD 7990 a notable advantage over Catalyst 13.6.

Because even the worst-case scenario for AMD's Radeon HD 7990 with Catalyst exceeds 60 FPS, it's really difficult to tell the difference with frame pacing enabled. So, our 60 Hz capture doesn't reflect any real advantage for one card or another. This will be one of the games I most look forward to see analyzed tomorrow, when gamers get their hands on both systems and pick a favorite based on a few minutes of game play.