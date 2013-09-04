Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: Far Cry 3

The average frame rate is very similar across all three configurations we're testing today. However, Catalyst 13.8 improves the Radeon HD 7990's minimum frame rate, matching Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690.

There's one large dip responsible for the low minimum frame rate incurred by Catalyst 13.6, which 13.8 smooths out. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690 maintains a much more consistent frame rate overall, though.

Catalyst 13.8 has a large impact on the average and 75th percentile results, especially. Worst-case 95th percentile numbers drop as well, though they're quite a bit higher than GeForce GTX 690.

We've seen both AMD and Nvidia struggle with choppy performance in Far Cry 3. However, the video above does a great job of illustrating those worst-case stutters AMD continues to battle. The frame pacing feature does seem to help generally, but with big chops occurring fairly often, the experience remains jarring.

Fortunately, AMD is aware of its problems in Far Cry 3 and says it hopes to have a fix in place soon.