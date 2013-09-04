Dual-GPU Battle: Does Frame Pacing In Catalyst 13.8 Turn The Tide?

Results: Far Cry 3
The average frame rate is very similar across all three configurations we're testing today. However, Catalyst 13.8 improves the Radeon HD 7990's minimum frame rate, matching Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690.
There's one large dip responsible for the low minimum frame rate incurred by Catalyst 13.6, which 13.8 smooths out. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690 maintains a much more consistent frame rate overall, though.
Catalyst 13.8 has a large impact on the average and 75th percentile results, especially. Worst-case 95th percentile numbers drop as well, though they're quite a bit higher than GeForce GTX 690.
We've seen both AMD and Nvidia struggle with choppy performance in Far Cry 3. However, the video above does a great job of illustrating those worst-case stutters AMD continues to battle. The frame pacing feature does seem to help generally, but with big chops occurring fairly often, the experience remains jarring.
Fortunately, AMD is aware of its problems in Far Cry 3 and says it hopes to have a fix in place soon.
Its good to see that work is being done to make it more competitive but I fear that its almost pointless since Hawaii XT is on its way and will be a better option in CFX.
Also Laras hair on the GTX690 was funny. Just fluttering around like crazy. I guess TressFX does make a difference after all.
This might make 2 AMD cards a way better value than Nvidia!!
These strong arm tactics to eliminate the competition aren't beneficial to anyone, Nvidia's less than pleasant business practices is why I try to support AMD whenever possible.
The situation with Metro last light seems peculiar to me, we've seen things like this before with Nvidia sponsored titles & I thought the industry was passed this sort of thing.
Nvidia can compete, it has proven so time and time again, which makes this all the more reprehensible.
I would like to see an Nvidia that competes on the basis of performance & features not strong-arming developers.
Back to the 7990, so overall it's faster than the 690 and significantly less expensive, at $700 the 7990 puts very serious pressure on the 780 so I'd like to see the 780 added into the benchmarking mix as well.
Nvidia needs to bring out a 790 asap, the 690 is not competitive anymore.