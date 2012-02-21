Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Benchmark Analysis: Windows 7 And Ubuntu 11.10

The analysis tables contain categories for each type of benchmark. For example, Mozilla Dromaeo DOM is represented by the DOM category, while Peacekeeper, Kraken, and SunSpider are represented together under the JavaScript category.

Each category has four columns: winner, strong, acceptable, and weak. Winner is obviously the browser that achieves the highest scores in that category. The strong column is for those browsers exhibiting superior performance, but no victory. Acceptable is for browsers that perform neither spectacularly nor poorly, but merely adequately. For tests that measure frame rates, a score near the 30 FPS range gets that browser filed into the acceptable column. The weak column is for browsers that perform poorly or substantially lower than competing products.

In the event of a tie in the analysis tables, we go back to the individual benchmarks and look at the raw difference in scores.

The Windows 7-based standings for Chrome 17, Firefox 10, Internet Explorer 9, Opera 11.61, and Safari 5.1.2 are found in the table below.

Windows 7 Analysis Table

Winner Strong Acceptable Weak Performance Benchmarks Startup Time, Light Safari Chrome, Firefox, Opera Internet Explorer Startup Time, Heavy Opera Chrome Firefox Internet Explorer, Safari Page Load Time, Uncached Safari Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera Page Load Time, Cached Safari Chrome Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera JavaScript Chrome Firefox Opera Internet Explorer, Safari DOM Opera Firefox Internet Explorer CSS Chrome Safari Opera, Internet Explorer Firefox Flash Internet Explorer Opera, Safari Chrome, Firefox Java Firefox Chrome, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Silverlight Chrome Opera Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari HTML5 Firefox Internet Explorer Chrome Opera, Safari HTML5 Hardware Acceleration Firefox Internet Explorer Chrome, Opera, Safari WebGL Chrome Firefox Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Efficiency Benchmarks Memory Usage, Light Internet Explorer Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari Memory Usage, Heavy Safari Firefox Opera, Chrome Internet Explorer Memory Management Internet Explorer Chrome, Firefox Opera, Safari Reliability Benchmarks Proper Page Loads Opera Firefox, Safari Chrome Internet Explorer Conformance Benchmarks HTML5 Chrome Firefox Opera Internet Explorer, Safari JavaScript Opera Firefox, Chrome Internet Explorer Safari

Now, let's take a look at how Chrome 17, Firefox 10, and Opera 11.61 perform in Ubuntu 11.10.

Ubuntu 11.10 (Oneiric Ocelot) Analysis Table