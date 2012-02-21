Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Benchmark Analysis: Windows 7 And Ubuntu 11.10
The analysis tables contain categories for each type of benchmark. For example, Mozilla Dromaeo DOM is represented by the DOM category, while Peacekeeper, Kraken, and SunSpider are represented together under the JavaScript category.
Each category has four columns: winner, strong, acceptable, and weak. Winner is obviously the browser that achieves the highest scores in that category. The strong column is for those browsers exhibiting superior performance, but no victory. Acceptable is for browsers that perform neither spectacularly nor poorly, but merely adequately. For tests that measure frame rates, a score near the 30 FPS range gets that browser filed into the acceptable column. The weak column is for browsers that perform poorly or substantially lower than competing products.
In the event of a tie in the analysis tables, we go back to the individual benchmarks and look at the raw difference in scores.
The Windows 7-based standings for Chrome 17, Firefox 10, Internet Explorer 9, Opera 11.61, and Safari 5.1.2 are found in the table below.
Windows 7 Analysis Table
|Winner
|Strong
|Acceptable
|Weak
|Performance Benchmarks
|Startup Time, Light
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox, Opera
|Internet Explorer
|Startup Time, Heavy
|Opera
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer, Safari
|Page Load Time, Uncached
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera
|Page Load Time, Cached
|Safari
|Chrome
|Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera
|JavaScript
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Opera
|Internet Explorer, Safari
|DOM
|Opera
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer
|CSS
|Chrome
|Safari
|Opera, Internet Explorer
|Firefox
|Flash
|Internet Explorer
|Opera, Safari
|Chrome, Firefox
|Java
|Firefox
|Chrome, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Silverlight
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari
|HTML5
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome
|Opera, Safari
|HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome, Opera, Safari
|WebGL
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Efficiency Benchmarks
|Memory Usage, Light
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari
|Memory Usage, Heavy
|Safari
|Firefox
|Opera, Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Memory Management
|Internet Explorer
|Chrome, Firefox
|Opera, Safari
|Reliability Benchmarks
|Proper Page Loads
|Opera
|Firefox, Safari
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Conformance Benchmarks
|HTML5
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Opera
|Internet Explorer, Safari
|JavaScript
|Opera
|Firefox, Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Safari
Now, let's take a look at how Chrome 17, Firefox 10, and Opera 11.61 perform in Ubuntu 11.10.
Ubuntu 11.10 (Oneiric Ocelot) Analysis Table
|Winner
|Strong
|Acceptable
|Weak
|Performance Benchmarks
|Startup Time, Light
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera
|Startup Time, Heavy
|Opera
|Chrome, Firefox
|Page Load Time, Uncached
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox
|Page Load Time, Cached
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox
|JavaScript
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Opera
|DOM
|Opera
|Chrome, Firefox
|CSS
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox
|Flash
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera
|Java
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera
|Silverlight
|Chrome, Firefox, Opera
|HTML5
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox
|HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera
|WebGL
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera
|Efficiency Benchmarks
|Memory Usage, Light
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera
|Memory Usage, Heavy
|Firefox
|Opera
|Chrome
|Memory Management
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Opera
|Reliability Benchmarks
|Proper Page Loads
|Opera
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Conformance Benchmarks
|HTML5
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Opera
|JavaScript
|Opera
|Firefox, Chrome
Also, AMD driver support in linux is poor compared to Nvidia.
For future Linux articles, can you use a Dx11 based Nvidia GPU?
It does well in HTML5 benches but 99% of the websites use primarily CSS and JS and HTML3, in which Firefox does poorly.
Even without hardware acceleration, it keeps up with the competition,
When that beast launches, it will kill FF/IE and most probably chrome too.
Moreover, the only driver enabled for hardware acceleration on Linux is the Nvidia driver: according to Mozilla (and verified by yours truly on AMD and Intel hardware), most display drivers in Linux suck when it comes to 2D rendering - ouch. Note that Mozilla and Google could add shims to circumvent those bugs, but they don't -not worth the effort, especially when driver makers could fix their bugs rather easily, leaving the browsers broken yet again.
I find Opera 12 really nice too. It can run with Opera 11.61. Opera 12 has a silver icon & 11.61 has its classic red. I like Firefox & Epiphany too.
Its a shame Safari and IE are not truly cross-platform.
i think that the HTML5 scores should be weighed by a factor of the percent of top40 sites that use HTML5.
This way actual importance of HTML5 can be judged in real world.
On Windows I feel that IE9 works really well for me, although Chrome is the speed demon! FF 4+ lost their appeal for me.
Internet Explorer has 64bits builds on Win7, and Firefox has "almost" a 64bits browser on Windows too: Waterfox, which is a semi-official Firefox for 64bits Windows. Waterfox in particular claims huge improvements over base 32bits install, I would like to see how that translates into real-world.
Not sure about availability of 64bits editions of other browsers on Windows.
Here are my wishes:
-clearly mention if the 32bits or 64bits version of the browser is used
-where applicable and relevant, test with both 32bits and 64bits variants. I would like to see IE and FF split into 32 and 64 variants on Win for example.
I personally migrated from FF to WF on my machines 3 weeks ago and find it noticeably faster in everyday use. WF is now my main browser.