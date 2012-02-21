Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

WBGP9 Test Suite And Methodology
We restart the computer and allow it to idle for a few minutes before benchmarking each browser. Other than the conformance benchmarks, all of our final scores are an average of several iterations. More iterations are run on tests that have short durations, lower scales, and/or higher variance.
All tests are placed into one of four groups: core, observation, dated, and quarantine. Core tests are considered current. These tests are usually trusted industry standards or our own creations, and they make up the foundation of the WBGP suite. Tests that are either generally unknown, mostly untested, or just too bleeding-edge are placed under observation. Tests classified as dated are either outdated, losing relevance, or otherwise need replacing. We are actively seeking community feedback and contributions regarding alternatives to these benchmarks. The final group is for quarantined benchmarks. Benchmarks find their way into quarantine by delivering dubious results or by being gamed. Whenever benchmarks that test the same thing yield conflicting results, more weight is given to tests with a better rating when creating the analysis tables.
The table below lists all 51 of the tests currently in our suite (along with a version number and link, where applicable), number of iterations performed, and current rating:
|Tom's Hardware Web Browser Grand Prix Test Suite v9.0
|Test Name
|Iterations
|Rating
|Performance Tests (44)
|Cold Startup Time: Single Tab
|3
|Core
|Cold Startup Time: Eight Tabs
|3
|Core
|Hot Startup Time: Single Tab
|3
|Core
|Hot Startup Time: Eight Tabs
|3
|Core
|Uncached Page Load Times (9 Test Pages)
|5
|Core
|Cached Page Load Times (9 Test Pages)
|5
|Core
|Kraken v1.1
|2
|Core
|Google SunSpider v0.91 Mod
|2
|Core
|FutureMark Peacekeeper 2.0
|2
|Core
|Dromaeo DOM
|2
|Core
|Maze Solver
|5
|Core
|GUIMark2 Flash Vector Charting
|3
|Core
|GUIMark2 Flash Bitmap Gaming
|3
|Core
|GUIMark2 Flash Text Columns
|3
|Core
|Flash Benchmark 2008 v1.09.1
|2
|Core
|GUIMark Java
|3
|Dated
|Encog Silverlight
|3
|Dated
|Facebook JSGameBench v4.1
|2
|Core
|GUIMark 2 HTML5 Vector Charting (1 pixel variant)
|3
|Core
|GUIMark 2 HTML5 Bitmap Gaming
|3
|Core
|GUIMark 2 HTML5 Text Columns
|3
|Core
|Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D And JavaScript
|2
|Observation
|Psychedelic Browsing
|2
|Core
|Hardware Acceleration Stress Test
|2
|Dated
|Mozilla WebGL FishIE
|5
|Core
|WebGL Solar System
|5
|Observation
|Efficiency Benchmarks (5)
|Memory Usage: Single Tab
|3
|Core
|Memory Usage: 40 Tabs
|3
|Core
|Memory Management: -39 Tabs
|3
|Core
|Memory Management: -39 Tabs (extra 2 minutes)
|3
|Core
|Reliability Benchmarks (1)
|Proper Page Loads
|3
|Core
|Conformance Benchmarks (3)
|Ecma test262
|1
|Core
|Peacekeeper 2.0 HTML5 Capabilities
|1
|Core
|HTML5Test.com
|1
|Core
Detailed individual methodologies are described on the pages corresponding to each benchmark.
Legend
There are a ton of charts throughout this article, many of which house data from both Windows 7 and Ubuntu 11.10. Data is sorted according to the Windows 7 score, with the best performer on top and the worst at the bottom. Windows 7 scores are represented by blue bars and Ubuntu 11.10 scores are in green. If an Ubuntu-based browser outperforms all of the Windows 7 browsers, we indicate this by changing the color of the winning Ubuntu browser from green to red.
Also, AMD driver support in linux is poor compared to Nvidia.
For future Linux articles, can you use a Dx11 based Nvidia GPU?
It does well in HTML5 benches but 99% of the websites use primarily CSS and JS and HTML3, in which Firefox does poorly.
Even without hardware acceleration, it keeps up with the competition,
When that beast launches, it will kill FF/IE and most probably chrome too.
Moreover, the only driver enabled for hardware acceleration on Linux is the Nvidia driver: according to Mozilla (and verified by yours truly on AMD and Intel hardware), most display drivers in Linux suck when it comes to 2D rendering - ouch. Note that Mozilla and Google could add shims to circumvent those bugs, but they don't -not worth the effort, especially when driver makers could fix their bugs rather easily, leaving the browsers broken yet again.
I find Opera 12 really nice too. It can run with Opera 11.61. Opera 12 has a silver icon & 11.61 has its classic red. I like Firefox & Epiphany too.
Its a shame Safari and IE are not truly cross-platform.
i think that the HTML5 scores should be weighed by a factor of the percent of top40 sites that use HTML5.
This way actual importance of HTML5 can be judged in real world.
On Windows I feel that IE9 works really well for me, although Chrome is the speed demon! FF 4+ lost their appeal for me.
Internet Explorer has 64bits builds on Win7, and Firefox has "almost" a 64bits browser on Windows too: Waterfox, which is a semi-official Firefox for 64bits Windows. Waterfox in particular claims huge improvements over base 32bits install, I would like to see how that translates into real-world.
Not sure about availability of 64bits editions of other browsers on Windows.
Here are my wishes:
-clearly mention if the 32bits or 64bits version of the browser is used
-where applicable and relevant, test with both 32bits and 64bits variants. I would like to see IE and FF split into 32 and 64 variants on Win for example.
I personally migrated from FF to WF on my machines 3 weeks ago and find it noticeably faster in everyday use. WF is now my main browser.