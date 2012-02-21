Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Flash Performance Benchmarks
GUIMark 2 Flash
GUIMark 2 offers three tests for Flash, representing a trio of common, non-video implementations of the plug-in: Vector Charting, Bitmap Gaming, and Text Columns. We average the results of all three to get a composite GUIMark 2 Flash score. The three GUIMark Flash tests run three iterations each.
The usual suspects (Opera, Safari, and IE9) top the Windows portion of the GUIMark 2 Flash tests, each earning just shy of 50 FPS. Firefox pulls off a fourth-place finish, while Chrome is right behind. The order reverses in Ubuntu, with Chrome taking the lead. Firefox earns second place and Opera places third.
The charts below contain the detailed view of the three GUIMark 2 Flash tests for each operating system.
Flash Benchmark 2008
IE9 manages a first-place finish in Flash Benchmark 2008. Achieving very similar scores, Chrome, Opera, and Safari vie for second place. Firefox places last in Windows, but earns first place in Ubuntu. Chrome comes in second on Linux, followed by Opera. As with GUIMark 2 Flash, the Linux browsers all score significantly worse than their Windows 7 counterparts.
Overall, IE9 is the winner of the Flash tests, followed by Opera and Safari. The definitive loser here is Firefox, along with all the Linux-based browsers.
Also, AMD driver support in linux is poor compared to Nvidia.
For future Linux articles, can you use a Dx11 based Nvidia GPU?
It does well in HTML5 benches but 99% of the websites use primarily CSS and JS and HTML3, in which Firefox does poorly.
Even without hardware acceleration, it keeps up with the competition,
When that beast launches, it will kill FF/IE and most probably chrome too.
Moreover, the only driver enabled for hardware acceleration on Linux is the Nvidia driver: according to Mozilla (and verified by yours truly on AMD and Intel hardware), most display drivers in Linux suck when it comes to 2D rendering - ouch. Note that Mozilla and Google could add shims to circumvent those bugs, but they don't -not worth the effort, especially when driver makers could fix their bugs rather easily, leaving the browsers broken yet again.
I find Opera 12 really nice too. It can run with Opera 11.61. Opera 12 has a silver icon & 11.61 has its classic red. I like Firefox & Epiphany too.
Its a shame Safari and IE are not truly cross-platform.
i think that the HTML5 scores should be weighed by a factor of the percent of top40 sites that use HTML5.
This way actual importance of HTML5 can be judged in real world.
On Windows I feel that IE9 works really well for me, although Chrome is the speed demon! FF 4+ lost their appeal for me.
Internet Explorer has 64bits builds on Win7, and Firefox has "almost" a 64bits browser on Windows too: Waterfox, which is a semi-official Firefox for 64bits Windows. Waterfox in particular claims huge improvements over base 32bits install, I would like to see how that translates into real-world.
Not sure about availability of 64bits editions of other browsers on Windows.
Here are my wishes:
-clearly mention if the 32bits or 64bits version of the browser is used
-where applicable and relevant, test with both 32bits and 64bits variants. I would like to see IE and FF split into 32 and 64 variants on Win for example.
I personally migrated from FF to WF on my machines 3 weeks ago and find it noticeably faster in everyday use. WF is now my main browser.