Web Browser Grand Prix 9: Chrome 17, Firefox 10, And Ubuntu

Flash Performance Benchmarks

GUIMark 2 Flash

GUIMark 2 offers three tests for Flash, representing a trio of common, non-video implementations of the plug-in: Vector Charting, Bitmap Gaming, and Text Columns. We average the results of all three to get a composite GUIMark 2 Flash score. The three GUIMark Flash tests run three iterations each.

The usual suspects (Opera, Safari, and IE9) top the Windows portion of the GUIMark 2 Flash tests, each earning just shy of 50 FPS. Firefox pulls off a fourth-place finish, while Chrome is right behind. The order reverses in Ubuntu, with Chrome taking the lead. Firefox earns second place and Opera places third.

The charts below contain the detailed view of the three GUIMark 2 Flash tests for each operating system.

Flash Benchmark 2008

IE9 manages a first-place finish in Flash Benchmark 2008. Achieving very similar scores, Chrome, Opera, and Safari vie for second place. Firefox places last in Windows, but earns first place in Ubuntu. Chrome comes in second on Linux, followed by Opera. As with GUIMark 2 Flash, the Linux browsers all score significantly worse than their Windows 7 counterparts.

Overall, IE9 is the winner of the Flash tests, followed by Opera and Safari. The definitive loser here is Firefox, along with all the Linux-based browsers.