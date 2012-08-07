Fast, Small, And Complete? Samsung's $329 Chromebox

Chrome OS Is Easy To Set Up, But Lacks Options

The number of options you can change in the Chrome OS configuration is limited to:

Network connectivity

Appearance

Language

Keyboard/mouse inputs

Browser settings

Privacy settings

If you're used to the very granular settings available in Windows or OS X, the minimalist Chrome OS may be frustrating. Perhaps the most conspicuous omission is a lack of display output control. The Chromebox supports two displays from its three connectors, but Chrome OS offers no way to extend your desktop to a second screen. That means you're stuck with mirroring, which we simply find unacceptable.