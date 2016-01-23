Comcast ISP Review & Reader Survey Results

Service & Support: 2 Stars

It's no secret that Comcast has a bad reputation for customer service, which our readers typically describe as "nonexistent" (or with other colorful adjectives that can't be repeated). This resulted in a score of two (2.13) stars out of five, which is on the low end of the spectrum in our survey.

Many Comcast customers who participated seemed disappointed with customer support. One reader said, "when you do not have to deal with customer service, it is fantastic."

Furthermore, JD Power's most recent customer service satisfaction study rated Comcast with three stars (out of five) or less in almost every regional market, placing the company among the lowest-ranked ISPs in customer satisfaction.

Readers who were satisfied with customer support noted the company's friendly service, prompt remediation and effective tech support. "They have pretty good tech support and resolved the few issues I have had over the years quickly," said one reader, who seemed pleased on all levels. "High speeds. Good service. Great customer support," said another.

Since the most important factor among readers considering an ISP is customer service, it cannot be a good sign that Comcast has received the least satisfactory score in this area.

