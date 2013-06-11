Computex 2013: Memory, Power, Cooling, Storage, And More

Thermaltake At Computex 2013

Thermaltake

Thermaltake was another company that showed up in a big way, exhibiting a number of upcoming products from its Thermaltake, Tt eSports, and Luxa2 brands.

First, we were shown the Tt eSports Poseidon, a simple mechanical keyboard employing Cherry MX Blue switches. It should be available in August for somewhere between $70 to $80 in backlit and non-backlit flavors.

The new Volos mouse is the same brand's entry into the MMORPG market. It features six buttons on the left and three buttons on the right side, enabling easy access to spells, moves, and macros.

The Sybaris is an interesting headset, referred to as a hybrid because it can operate in both wired and NFC-enabled Bluetooth modes. It should be available at the end of 2013 or early next year.

The very top of Thermaltake's product line is the Level 10 family, and Computex saw the official unveiling of the Level 10M Gaming headset (we actually had our hands on this back at CES). Designed by BMW DesignworksUSA, this is a very unique-looking product. It also boasts some interesting features: an integrated noise-cancelling microphone that folds away, an aluminum headband with locking mechanisms to maintain the right size for your head, and a detachable cable that can be plugged into either earphone to accommodate your position relative to the PC. Boasting 40 mm drivers and a total weight under 300 grams, it should be both comfortable and capable. Expect it within the next couple of months in a variety of colors for about $150.

We were also introduced to the Urban case series, available with a door (Urban B) or without (Urban C). The MicroATX enclosures are designed to fit large (long) graphics cards, and should be available next quarter.

These custom mods aren't shipping products, but we thought they were cool-looking anyways.

While the company was talking about this, we couldn't help but notice Thermaltake-branded water-cooling hardware. The rep hinted that he couldn't talk about specifics, but it appears as though we should expect to hear sometime in the future.

Thermaltake’s Luxa2 brand targets mobile accessories, and the company is shifting from Apple-oriented parts to more generic products. The new BT-X3 headset is a wireless NFC-enabled Bluetooth receiver with omni-directional mic, designed to take calls and facilitate media playback. It features call and media controls on one side of the headphones.

The Groovy speaker is for mobile Bluetooth-enabled music listening.

We were shown a nifty luggage tag with a 2500 mAh battery for mobile charging on the road. This thing should be available very soon.

The X-Cube combines a Bluetooth speaker and wireless charger. The charger sits under X-Cube and provides power wirelessly. It should sell for about $150.

The P-Mega power station provides an impressive 40,000 mAh of capacity. It can charge multiple devices at once, and touching the top opens a strip of blue accent lighting. Availability is expected in August for about $155.

Finally, the BlacX 5G Urban is a Wi-Fi-enabled hard disk docking station. Users can access the drive’s contents through an Android- or iOS-based device using a Google Play or App Store app. The unit also supports tethering, and it should be available by the end of year for about $80.