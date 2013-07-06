Tom's Hardware's AMA With Cooler Master, In Its Entirety

Peripherals, Liquid Cooling, And Cosmos News

Q. Will there be an ITX case that can hold tower CPU coolers like 212.. I like air cooling than AIO :)

A. Yes there will be this year.

Q. When are you going to release new products such as headsets and mouse pads? When is the aluminum series and white colored series coming out?

A. We've re-tuned our design focuses on headsets to big improvements.Our aluminum headset , the Pulse-R, comes out the end of July and I think it's going to very well received. The surfaces we released the Power-RX and Control-RX, both which have been VERY popular with our e-sports teams. The aluminum keyboard will be launched in a full bundle ideally this year. Sirus will see some updates as well since we feel it has great comfort and sound quality.

Q. Are there any plans for Cooler Master to release water-cooling products outside of Closed Loop options? So will we see Cooler Master designed radiators, pumps, reservoirs and other components necessary to build a custom loop?

A. Our Eisberg would probably fit your needs. The Eisberg comes prefilled and can be used as either a closed loop or you can add radiators, waterblocks, reservoirs etc to the system.

We sell three different versions:

Eisberg 240L - Which is the pump, 2 120mm fans and a 240mm radiator.

Eisberg 120L - Pump, 2 120mm fans and a 120mm radiator.

Eisberg Solo - Pump only.

Q. It's been hinted at but never confirmed beyond "It's currently in the planning stages". Is the Cosmos II ever going to get a side cover with a nice window? Can we get a definitive yes/no so we can go ahead and make our own or buy a 3rd party one? I love my Cosmos II but I want to know if I should continue to wait or if I should spend time on making my own.

A. Unfortunately the answer for CMUSA is no on the Cosmos 2 side window. We use a specialized construction, and when we calculated the cost, we would have to charge end users at least $60 for the piece. It would have been hard to sell and hard to make with that reality.

Q. I understand that future HAF cases will include USB3. Will these upgrades just be USB3 upgrades, or will new HAF products with many different changes replace older models?

A. Our current cases do have USB3.. namely HAF Xb, HAF X, and a few others.

Q. I think that you should use your expertise in cooling to make video cards. A cooler company making video cards should sell very well, I for one, will jump at the first rumor.

A. I don't think we'll get into that market, as it's already fiercely competitive.

Q. I was wondering if there are plans for a new HAF case full tower like HAF X?

A. Yes. Just cannot talk about it yet. :) ... we have something that will really fit what you are looking for. Just not ready to talk about it yet!