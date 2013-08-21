Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room

The HAF XB's Technical Specifications

As mentioned, Cooler Master packs a lot of features into its HAF XB. Due to its two-level design, the case accepts all modern tower-style coolers without worrying about height restrictions. Or, if you want, it'll take not just one 240 mm radiator, but also a second 120 mm radiator. The HAF XB also supports exceptionally long PSUs, offers hot-swapping for two hard drives, and features tool-less drive installation. Finally, carrying handles on the sides round out a very LAN party/tweaker-friendly feature set. Perhaps most surprising to us was that Cooler Master has this case selling for $90 on Newegg.

Manufacturer Cooler Master Model Number HAF XB Type Two-level Desktop Case (Stackable), Can Also Be Used As Test Bench Dimensions (HxWxD) 330x442x423 mm Weight 8.2 kg Material Steel Plastic (Front Cover, Carrying Handles On Sides) Form Factor ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX Bays 2 x 5.25“ (External) 2 x 3.5“ (Internal, Hot-Swappable), Can Also Be Used for 2.5“ 4 x 2.5“ (Internal) PCI Slots 7 Bundled Fans 2 x 120 mm Front, Upper Level (1800 RPM) Optional Fans 1 x 120 mm Back, Upper Level 2 x 80 mm Back, Lower Level 1 x 200 mm Top CPU Cooler Up to 180 mm Graphics Card Up to 334 mm Power Supply Unit (PSU) Up to 180 mm (According to Manufacturer's Specifications)PSUs with a length of more than 200 mm can be used if the cables are squeezed in. Cable Management The two-level design offers several options to cleanly put the cables in the upper level. Price App. $90 (Street Price)

A familiar array of buttons and I/O is found on the front of the enclosure, right at the height where the HAF XB’s two levels meet. There’s a power button and a reset button, a microphone input connector, audio output (AC'97 and HD Audio), and two USB 3.0 ports that are internally connected to the motherboard.

Both the power and reset buttons have integrated red LEDs that let you know when your system is on and when your storage subsystem is being accessed. We like that these are the same color. The internal USB 3.0 connector and cable are black, which matches the case. That's pretty important, given how likely you are to see into the chassis from outside.