Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room

The HAF XB's Technical Specifications
As mentioned, Cooler Master packs a lot of features into its HAF XB. Due to its two-level design, the case accepts all modern tower-style coolers without worrying about height restrictions. Or, if you want, it'll take not just one 240 mm radiator, but also a second 120 mm radiator. The HAF XB also supports exceptionally long PSUs, offers hot-swapping for two hard drives, and features tool-less drive installation. Finally, carrying handles on the sides round out a very LAN party/tweaker-friendly feature set. Perhaps most surprising to us was that Cooler Master has this case selling for $90 on Newegg.
|Manufacturer
|Cooler Master
|Model Number
|HAF XB
|Type
|Two-level Desktop Case (Stackable), Can Also Be Used As Test Bench
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|330x442x423 mm
|Weight
|8.2 kg
|Material
|Steel
|Plastic (Front Cover, Carrying Handles On Sides)
|Form Factor
|ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
|Bays
|2 x 5.25“ (External)
|2 x 3.5“ (Internal, Hot-Swappable), Can Also Be Used for 2.5“
|4 x 2.5“ (Internal)
|PCI Slots
|7
|Bundled Fans
|2 x 120 mm Front, Upper Level (1800 RPM)
|Optional Fans
|1 x 120 mm Back, Upper Level
|2 x 80 mm Back, Lower Level
|1 x 200 mm Top
|CPU Cooler
|Up to 180 mm
|Graphics Card
|Up to 334 mm
|Power Supply Unit (PSU)
|Up to 180 mm (According to Manufacturer's Specifications)PSUs with a length of more than 200 mm can be used if the cables are squeezed in.
|Cable Management
|The two-level design offers several options to cleanly put the cables in the upper level.
|Price
|App. $90 (Street Price)
A familiar array of buttons and I/O is found on the front of the enclosure, right at the height where the HAF XB’s two levels meet. There’s a power button and a reset button, a microphone input connector, audio output (AC'97 and HD Audio), and two USB 3.0 ports that are internally connected to the motherboard.
Both the power and reset buttons have integrated red LEDs that let you know when your system is on and when your storage subsystem is being accessed. We like that these are the same color. The internal USB 3.0 connector and cable are black, which matches the case. That's pretty important, given how likely you are to see into the chassis from outside.
Review the prodigy.
Good review, though.
Initially I wanted to go for an expensive 250$ case so my crossfire configuration could fit and have enough ventilation, but then I saw this thing for 125$, bought it and we have been happy ever since.
PROTIP - buy the quietest 120 and 140mm fans you can find or get a fan controller. If you keep the stock frontal fans, you're gonna have a noisy time.
For a lanparty, yes, the prodigy es better because it's smaller. As a high-end PC enclosure / testbench - HAF XB is way better. My sister used to keep a pair of GTX 480s in SLi in her HAF XB - it's one of the few cases with good enough ventilation for such hot hardware.
Given your experience with this case (and any previous case testing), do you think the HAF XB would cool well with better fans? You wouldn't happen to have the time and a couple of decent Noctua or Thermaltake (the models with the fluid bearing) to test with, would you?
Also, any thoughts on the stock fans rated CFM vs. actual amount of heat dispersed and any impressions with them? My experience with Coolermaster's case fans has been unfavorable over the years.
For the guy who suggested the Bitfenix Prodigy as an alternative to this: what are you, crazy? That thing is a mini-ITX case. It could never pull the duty of this case. It's worthless to any of my needs. Go play with your toys and leave the big boys to talk here.