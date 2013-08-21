Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room

Optical Drive Installation
The Cooler Master HAF XB has two 5.25” optical drive bays. The bay covers are removed by squeezing their two sides, hard. This does take some strength, but it makes for a quick, easy, and secure solution.
With the covers off, your optical drive slides in from the front. The installation is tool-less, and it employs a quick tension locking mechanism on one side of the drive to keep it in place. The other side can’t be reached due to the design of the case. As a result, the installed DVD or Blu-ray drive does have a bit of give, but it sits securely enough in place.
Initially I wanted to go for an expensive 250$ case so my crossfire configuration could fit and have enough ventilation, but then I saw this thing for 125$, bought it and we have been happy ever since.
PROTIP - buy the quietest 120 and 140mm fans you can find or get a fan controller. If you keep the stock frontal fans, you're gonna have a noisy time.
For a lanparty, yes, the prodigy es better because it's smaller. As a high-end PC enclosure / testbench - HAF XB is way better. My sister used to keep a pair of GTX 480s in SLi in her HAF XB - it's one of the few cases with good enough ventilation for such hot hardware.
Given your experience with this case (and any previous case testing), do you think the HAF XB would cool well with better fans? You wouldn't happen to have the time and a couple of decent Noctua or Thermaltake (the models with the fluid bearing) to test with, would you?
Also, any thoughts on the stock fans rated CFM vs. actual amount of heat dispersed and any impressions with them? My experience with Coolermaster's case fans has been unfavorable over the years.
For the guy who suggested the Bitfenix Prodigy as an alternative to this: what are you, crazy? That thing is a mini-ITX case. It could never pull the duty of this case. It's worthless to any of my needs. Go play with your toys and leave the big boys to talk here.