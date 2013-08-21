Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room

Optical Drive Installation

The Cooler Master HAF XB has two 5.25” optical drive bays. The bay covers are removed by squeezing their two sides, hard. This does take some strength, but it makes for a quick, easy, and secure solution.

With the covers off, your optical drive slides in from the front. The installation is tool-less, and it employs a quick tension locking mechanism on one side of the drive to keep it in place. The other side can’t be reached due to the design of the case. As a result, the installed DVD or Blu-ray drive does have a bit of give, but it sits securely enough in place.