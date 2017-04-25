Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency is very high for much of the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's operational range. However, we didn't see a reading over 94%, which we'd expect from an 80 PLUS Titanium unit.

Fan Speed

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

We recorded low temperatures inside of the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ thanks to its high efficiency. On the other hand, the power cord gets quite hot, reaching 62°C.



