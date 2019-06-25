Cooler Master V1300 Platinum Power Supply Review: Plenty of Juice

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The overall performance is not that high, compared to high-end 1200W units.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
For a 1300W unit, the V1300 has a very quiet operation.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The platform falls behind compared to other Platinum and ETA-A certified units.
