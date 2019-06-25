Cooler Master V1300 Platinum Power Supply Review: Plenty of Juice

Go to page:

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

Click to see more results

The overall performance is not that high, compared to high-end 1200W units.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results

For a 1300W unit, the V1300 has a very quiet operation.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results

The platform falls behind compared to other Platinum and ETA-A certified units.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content