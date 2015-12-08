Trending

Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master recently updated its lower-capacity V series, and today we take a look at the V750. This unit features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, fully modular cabling and very small dimensions, which put it up against the SilverStone ST75F-GS V2.

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2

Seasonic SS-750KM3

Corsair RM750i

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time was more than 16ms, so everything was good there.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current with 115V wasn't so high. However, we cannot say the same for 230V, where it exceeded 50A.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails. 

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPower(DC/AC)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemp(In/Out)PF/AC Volts
10% Load4.380A1.984A1.975A0.994A74.73W86.34%585 RPM27.9 dB(A)38.57°C0.964
12.139V5.034V3.339V5.010V86.55W43.24°C115.1V
20% Load9.805A2.979A2.971A1.198A149.70W89.72%695 RPM31.9 dB(A)39.65°C0.974
12.122V5.023V3.329V4.999V166.86W44.92°C115.1V
30% Load15.593A3.490A3.493A1.400A224.81W90.58%890 RPM28.8 dB(A)40.17°C0.978
12.104V5.015V3.318V4.988V248.19W45.66°C115.1V
40% Load21.391A3.994A3.988A1.604A299.69W90.73%1300 RPM33.5 dB(A)41.41°C0.983
12.086V5.005V3.308V4.974V330.32W47.09°C115.1V
50% Load26.865A4.999A5.004A1.810A374.64W90.38%1605 RPM41.6 dB(A)42.02°C0.987
12.068V4.993V3.295V4.964V414.51W47.89°C115.1V
60% Load32.355A6.021A6.026A2.016A449.65W89.46%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)43.16°C0.990
12.050V4.981V3.285V4.953V502.63W49.41°C115.1V
70% Load37.865A7.036A7.056A2.224A524.57W89.04%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)43.61°C0.991
12.030V4.970V3.273V4.942V589.11W50.22°C115.1V
80% Load43.384A8.065A8.093A2.430A599.52W88.21%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)44.79°C0.992
12.012V4.960V3.262V4.933V679.67W51.72°C115.1V
90% Load49.352A8.579A8.642A2.434A674.56W87.44%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)45.65°C0.992
11.995V4.953V3.251V4.928V771.43W52.95°C115.1V
100% Load55.290A9.099A9.161A2.540A749.37W86.65%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)46.41°C0.993
11.977V4.943V3.242V4.917V864.82W53.95°C115.1V
110% Load61.640A9.118A9.183A2.545A824.28W85.79%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)47.82°C0.994
11.958V4.935V3.234V4.909V960.85W56.05°C115.1V
Cross-Load 10.101A14.020A14.005A0.004A117.63W82.36%1770 RPM43.0 dB(A)43.46°C0.974
12.140V5.006V3.299V5.114V142.83W49.07°C115.4V
Cross-Load 261.941A1.003A1.003A1.002A754.71W87.22%2230 RPM47.1 dB(A)45.83°C0.994
11.971V4.966V3.271V4.940V865.30W53.19°C115.1V

Load regulation isn't tight enough to meet the high-end competition in this category. However, it's significantly better than the performance of SilverStone's ST75F-GS V2, which shares the V750's dimensions. The previous-gen VSM750 offers slightly better load regulation on the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails, which can be explained by its lower-resistance semi-modular design. In the efficiency section, the V750 easily cleared out the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with 20 percent and 50 percent load and was very close to 87 percent under full load. Given that 80 PLUS conducts its tests at a much lower ambient, we will give the V750 a pass.

The LDB fan was silent enough up to the 40 percent load test. Under 20 percent of the PSU's maximum capacity, we noticed a weird increase in noise that likely has to do with a bearing noise or vibration. With typical and higher loads, the fan speed increased quickly, hugely affecting the output noise. This is why Cooler Master rates this PSU at up to 40 °C for max power output and not at 50 °C. The platform can handle increased heat, but the aggressive fan profile makes it loud when the ambient temperature gets too warm.

