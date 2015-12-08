Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master V750 deals Cooler Master FUENTE DE... Amazon Prime £157.20 View

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time was more than 16ms, so everything was good there.

Inrush Current

The inrush current with 115V wasn't so high. However, we cannot say the same for 230V, where it exceeded 50A.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power(DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp(In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% Load 4.380A 1.984A 1.975A 0.994A 74.73W 86.34% 585 RPM 27.9 dB(A) 38.57°C 0.964 12.139V 5.034V 3.339V 5.010V 86.55W 43.24°C 115.1V 20% Load 9.805A 2.979A 2.971A 1.198A 149.70W 89.72% 695 RPM 31.9 dB(A) 39.65°C 0.974 12.122V 5.023V 3.329V 4.999V 166.86W 44.92°C 115.1V 30% Load 15.593A 3.490A 3.493A 1.400A 224.81W 90.58% 890 RPM 28.8 dB(A) 40.17°C 0.978 12.104V 5.015V 3.318V 4.988V 248.19W 45.66°C 115.1V 40% Load 21.391A 3.994A 3.988A 1.604A 299.69W 90.73% 1300 RPM 33.5 dB(A) 41.41°C 0.983 12.086V 5.005V 3.308V 4.974V 330.32W 47.09°C 115.1V 50% Load 26.865A 4.999A 5.004A 1.810A 374.64W 90.38% 1605 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 42.02°C 0.987 12.068V 4.993V 3.295V 4.964V 414.51W 47.89°C 115.1V 60% Load 32.355A 6.021A 6.026A 2.016A 449.65W 89.46% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 43.16°C 0.990 12.050V 4.981V 3.285V 4.953V 502.63W 49.41°C 115.1V 70% Load 37.865A 7.036A 7.056A 2.224A 524.57W 89.04% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 43.61°C 0.991 12.030V 4.970V 3.273V 4.942V 589.11W 50.22°C 115.1V 80% Load 43.384A 8.065A 8.093A 2.430A 599.52W 88.21% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 44.79°C 0.992 12.012V 4.960V 3.262V 4.933V 679.67W 51.72°C 115.1V 90% Load 49.352A 8.579A 8.642A 2.434A 674.56W 87.44% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 45.65°C 0.992 11.995V 4.953V 3.251V 4.928V 771.43W 52.95°C 115.1V 100% Load 55.290A 9.099A 9.161A 2.540A 749.37W 86.65% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 46.41°C 0.993 11.977V 4.943V 3.242V 4.917V 864.82W 53.95°C 115.1V 110% Load 61.640A 9.118A 9.183A 2.545A 824.28W 85.79% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 47.82°C 0.994 11.958V 4.935V 3.234V 4.909V 960.85W 56.05°C 115.1V Cross-Load 1 0.101A 14.020A 14.005A 0.004A 117.63W 82.36% 1770 RPM 43.0 dB(A) 43.46°C 0.974 12.140V 5.006V 3.299V 5.114V 142.83W 49.07°C 115.4V Cross-Load 2 61.941A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 754.71W 87.22% 2230 RPM 47.1 dB(A) 45.83°C 0.994 11.971V 4.966V 3.271V 4.940V 865.30W 53.19°C 115.1V

Load regulation isn't tight enough to meet the high-end competition in this category. However, it's significantly better than the performance of SilverStone's ST75F-GS V2, which shares the V750's dimensions. The previous-gen VSM750 offers slightly better load regulation on the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails, which can be explained by its lower-resistance semi-modular design. In the efficiency section, the V750 easily cleared out the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with 20 percent and 50 percent load and was very close to 87 percent under full load. Given that 80 PLUS conducts its tests at a much lower ambient, we will give the V750 a pass.

The LDB fan was silent enough up to the 40 percent load test. Under 20 percent of the PSU's maximum capacity, we noticed a weird increase in noise that likely has to do with a bearing noise or vibration. With typical and higher loads, the fan speed increased quickly, hugely affecting the output noise. This is why Cooler Master rates this PSU at up to 40 °C for max power output and not at 50 °C. The platform can handle increased heat, but the aggressive fan profile makes it loud when the ambient temperature gets too warm.