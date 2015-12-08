Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master V750 deals Cooler Master FUENTE DE... Amazon Prime £180.54 View

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured from the V750. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 11.6mV 5.1mV 11.4mV 4.5mV Pass 20% Load 15.1mV 5.9mV 12.2mV 5.8mV Pass 30% Load 18.7mV 6.7mV 13.2mV 5.8mV Pass 40% Load 22.4mV 7.1mV 15.0mV 6.7mV Pass 50% Load 26.6mV 8.2mV 15.3mV 7.2mV Pass 60% Load 25.6mV 7.8mV 17.1mV 7.3mV Pass 70% Load 29.0mV 9.1mV 19.5mV 8.5mV Pass 80% Load 31.3mV 10.2mV 20.7mV 9.3mV Pass 90% Load 34.1mV 11.5mV 22.4mV 10.2mV Pass 100% Load 37.6mV 13.6mV 24.3mV 11.5mV Pass 110% Load 41.7mV 14.8mV 26.3mV 12.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 15.6mV 7.3mV 14.7mV 5.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 37.1mV 13.4mV 24.2mV 10.4mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V is good, although it doesn't match Super Flower's implementations. The 5V and 5VSB rails are ripple-proof, while the 3.3V rail has fairly good ripple suppression (worst case, it barely exceeds half of the limit).

All in all, this Enhance platform has good ripple suppression, despite its compact measurements. Small dimensions mean crowded components and not enough space for extra ripple filtering capacitors. Here, though, Enhance's design works well. On the contrary, Sirfa had trouble suppressing the ripple on the outputs of its ST75F-GS V2, which is the same size.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2