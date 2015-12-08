Trending

Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Cooler Master recently updated its lower-capacity V series, and today we take a look at the V750. This unit features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, fully modular cabling and very small dimensions, which put it up against the SilverStone ST75F-GS V2.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured from the V750. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load11.6mV5.1mV11.4mV4.5mVPass
20% Load15.1mV5.9mV12.2mV5.8mVPass
30% Load18.7mV6.7mV13.2mV5.8mVPass
40% Load22.4mV7.1mV15.0mV6.7mVPass
50% Load26.6mV8.2mV15.3mV7.2mVPass
60% Load25.6mV7.8mV17.1mV7.3mVPass
70% Load29.0mV9.1mV19.5mV8.5mVPass
80% Load31.3mV10.2mV20.7mV9.3mVPass
90% Load34.1mV11.5mV22.4mV10.2mVPass
100% Load37.6mV13.6mV24.3mV11.5mVPass
110% Load41.7mV14.8mV26.3mV12.4mVPass
Cross-Load 115.6mV7.3mV14.7mV5.1mVPass
Cross-Load 237.1mV13.4mV24.2mV10.4mVPass
Ripple suppression at +12V is good, although it doesn't match Super Flower's implementations. The 5V and 5VSB rails are ripple-proof, while the 3.3V rail has fairly good ripple suppression (worst case, it barely exceeds half of the limit).

All in all, this Enhance platform has good ripple suppression, despite its compact measurements. Small dimensions mean crowded components and not enough space for extra ripple filtering capacitors. Here, though, Enhance's design works well. On the contrary, Sirfa had trouble suppressing the ripple on the outputs of its ST75F-GS V2, which is the same size.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 08 December 2015 12:17
    I couldn't see it mentioned, but could any of the other cables be plugged in where they shouldn't be?
  • Giannis Karagiannis 08 December 2015 12:53
    No, you can't connect it wrong even if you wanted too
  • Giannis Karagiannis 08 December 2015 12:57
    But then again with a wire cutter and a little bit of insulating tape everything is possible... :P
  • Gam3r01 08 December 2015 21:01
    I think TH reviews should take a bit from Jonnyguru or similar and include a point scale at the end. Sure listing the pros and cons with a verdict is enough in most cases, but its up to the reader to decide just how good or bad a unit may be.
  • Aris_Mp 09 December 2015 04:01
    I agree with you on this, however on page #9 among others you will find a performance graph which can easily play the same role. On top of that it offers comparison data including relevant offerings so a reader can easily figure how the product fares against the competition.
  • Gam3r01 09 December 2015 04:03
    While that is included, it dosent give an overall final score. Saying the RMx scored 9% higher is alot different to readers than saying the RMx got a 9.8/10 for ecample.
  • SamSerious 10 December 2015 14:16
    Point Scales are horrible and i am glad that TH is one of the few remaining sites not to do so. There are already enoguh websites and magazines for people who prefer points, and stars over content.
