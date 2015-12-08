Cooler Master V750 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured from the V750. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|11.6mV
|5.1mV
|11.4mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|15.1mV
|5.9mV
|12.2mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.7mV
|6.7mV
|13.2mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|22.4mV
|7.1mV
|15.0mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|26.6mV
|8.2mV
|15.3mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|25.6mV
|7.8mV
|17.1mV
|7.3mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|29.0mV
|9.1mV
|19.5mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|31.3mV
|10.2mV
|20.7mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|34.1mV
|11.5mV
|22.4mV
|10.2mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|37.6mV
|13.6mV
|24.3mV
|11.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|41.7mV
|14.8mV
|26.3mV
|12.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|15.6mV
|7.3mV
|14.7mV
|5.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|37.1mV
|13.4mV
|24.2mV
|10.4mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V is good, although it doesn't match Super Flower's implementations. The 5V and 5VSB rails are ripple-proof, while the 3.3V rail has fairly good ripple suppression (worst case, it barely exceeds half of the limit).
All in all, this Enhance platform has good ripple suppression, despite its compact measurements. Small dimensions mean crowded components and not enough space for extra ripple filtering capacitors. Here, though, Enhance's design works well. On the contrary, Sirfa had trouble suppressing the ripple on the outputs of its ST75F-GS V2, which is the same size.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.