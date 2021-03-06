Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 88.4A (124.86%), 12.073V

5V: 25A (125%), 5.101V

3.3V: 25.1A (125.5%), 3.309V

5VSB: 4.9A (163.33%), 4.891V OPP 1080.37W (127.1%) OTP ✓ (134°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓5V to Earth: ✓3.3V to Earth: ✓5VSB to Earth: ✓-12V to Earth: ✓ PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP triggering points are correctly set on all major rails, and the same goes for OPP. Moreover, there is over temperature protection, and the rest protection features are present, as well.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
Image 3 of 3

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so everything is fine here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3
Load Regulation Graphs
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Graph

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4
Ripple Suppression Graphs
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 11
IR Images
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11

The temperatures are kept low, with the highest recorded on the main transformer that transfers power to the 12V board.

It makes an impression of the fan control transistor's high temperature, but with the fan cooling it down, its temperature will be notably lower.

