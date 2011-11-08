How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 1

Airflow: Common Installation Errors

Possible Installation and Planning Errors

Planning all of this seems simply enough, but with so many different socket types and unique cooler configurations, it's easy to innocently make mistakes that negatively affect cooling performance.

In our first example, the cooler is mounted horizontally. However, with no top ventilation, heat builds up and gets fed back to the CPU.

In this scenario, the case does feature ventilation up top, but lacks supporting ventilation around back. The air has to take a detour and ends up accumulating behind the cooler.

We recently saw this example on our forum: cool air blows against the influences of convection (and the exhaust fans working futilely). Epic fail, unfortunately.