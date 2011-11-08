How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 1

Airflow: Common Installation Errors
Possible Installation and Planning Errors
Planning all of this seems simply enough, but with so many different socket types and unique cooler configurations, it's easy to innocently make mistakes that negatively affect cooling performance.
In our first example, the cooler is mounted horizontally. However, with no top ventilation, heat builds up and gets fed back to the CPU.
In this scenario, the case does feature ventilation up top, but lacks supporting ventilation around back. The air has to take a detour and ends up accumulating behind the cooler.
We recently saw this example on our forum: cool air blows against the influences of convection (and the exhaust fans working futilely). Epic fail, unfortunately.
If you plan ahead of time, you can make a super quiet and cool running system. It's easier to build a cool and quiet system from the start than retroactively go back and try to make a noisy (and/or hot) system quiet with great temps.
I'll be waiting for article 2.
All kidding aside...curious though, the test setup is on AMD CPUs. What about Intel CPUs? I would assume many of the concepts are similar.
Would be better if there's some tips on dust management.
PSU's don't pull that much air, normally. So unless your Unit kicks it's fan speed way up there then don't royy abotu it and do as suggested. If it doesn't work then you can always just flip it back to where it was.