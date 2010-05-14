Overclocking: Get The Performance Of A Core i5 From Core i3

Overclocking Settings: 2.93 GHz To 4.4 GHz

Our CPU-Z screenshots show some key overclocking milestones. The images list all of the voltage settings and clock speeds in idle and at load. Keep in mind that while Core i3 doesn't support Turbo Boost, it does support SpeedStep to lower clock speed and core voltage in order to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation. You'll find a comprehensive settings table on the following page.

133 MHz DMI, 2.93 GHz

164 MHz DMI, 3.6 GHz

182 MHz DMI, 4.0 GHz

200 MHz DMI, 4.4 GHz