Trending

Overclocking: Get The Performance Of A Core i5 From Core i3

By

Intel’s $115 Core i3-530 doesn't include Turbo Boost technology and it doesn't boast hardware-based AES-NI, but it overclocks like a fiend. We benchmarked this dual-core, HT-equipped chip at 4.4 GHz and determined the most power-efficient overclock.

Overclocking Settings: 2.93 GHz To 4.4 GHz

Our CPU-Z screenshots show some key overclocking milestones. The images list all of the voltage settings and clock speeds in idle and at load. Keep in mind that while Core i3 doesn't support Turbo Boost, it does support SpeedStep to lower clock speed and core voltage in order to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation. You'll find a comprehensive settings table on the following page.

133 MHz DMI, 2.93 GHz

164 MHz DMI, 3.6 GHz

182 MHz DMI, 4.0 GHz

200 MHz DMI, 4.4 GHz