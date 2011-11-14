Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
As with our FX-8150 review, I’m testing three games today. The first, Crysis 2, remains unchanged, as does the third, World of Warcraft. In between, though, we have DiRT 3 (rather than F1 2011). As a last-minute addition, a bit of Battlefield 3 scaling analysis makes it in at the end. For the other titles, two- and three-way SLI testing rounds out the game benchmarks.
There remains very little reason to favor one processor over the others in a graphically-demanding title like Crysis 2. Of course, our GeForce GTX 580 is the bottleneck, and from 1680x1050 to 2560x1600, performance remains fairly consistent.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
JeanLuc