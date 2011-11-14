Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Crysis 2 In SLI
Intel’s three most modern enthusiast-oriented platforms include X58, Z68, and now X79.
The first proffers 36 PCIe 2.0-compatible lanes, enabled through the X58 Express I/O Hub itself. The second facilitates 16 lanes of second-gen PCI Express on the processor and eight more lanes on the Z68 Express Platform Controller Hub, though you’ll usually only see the CPU’s PCIe used to drive one or two graphics cards. With X79, the 40 lanes of third-gen PCI Express are enabled by the processor, potentially facilitating a massive throughput advantage over either older chipset.
But because there aren’t any PCIe 3.0-capable devices available yet, that feature goes unutilized for now. Still, can Core i7-3960X show us a benefit to using it over prior enthusiast platforms?
In DirectX 9 mode, where the graphics demand is the lowest, Intel’s Core i7-3960X turns in the highest average frame rate. Utilizing DirectX 11, the outcome is too close to call.
There’s nothing to indicate that two PCI Express x16 slots are of any benefit to our GeForce GTX 580 cards in SLI compared to Z68’s two PCI Express x8 slots, though. And any advantage Core i7-3960X holds over Core i7-990X is more likely to be attributable to the processor’s performance itself.
Core i7-3960X fails to put significant distance on our other two three-way-capable platforms in three different resolutions. Sandy Bridge-E does hold a measurable advantage, it’s just very small.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
JeanLuc