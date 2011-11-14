Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Core i7-3960X Versus Core i7-2600K/Core i5-2500K
When I first reviewed Intel’s Core i7-2600K and Core i5-2500K processors, I didn’t really consider the higher-end chip a solid value. After all, it offered a slightly higher clock, slightly more shared L3 cache, and Hyper-Threading.
However, compared to the Core i7-3960X, which is 212% more expensive, and only able to offer an average 17% performance improvement, the -2600K looks like a real winner. Don’t forget that you need a more expensive motherboard, more expensive memory kit, and an air or water cooler on top of the -3960X’s cost, as well.
The Core i5-2500K is the chip I’ve been recommending for almost a year now to anyone focused on getting the most performance per dollar with plenty of headroom to overclock.
Impressively, Core i7-3960X delivers a 28% average performance improvement over the i5-2500K—but at a 358% higher price (not including the pricier platform to go with it).
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
JeanLuc