Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
3DMark’s Performance preset is dialed in to tax graphics processing above all else. But a secondary emphasis on processor-based physics yields an advantage to Core i7-3960X in the overall suite score.
The broken-out graphics subtest demonstrates just how close (most) of these CPUs are to each other when the bottleneck is shifted to the GPU.
However, looking at physics performance on its own reiterates Sandy Bridge-E’s dominance.
What we have today is simply a platform for bragging rights not a serious contender to the X38, X48, X58 family.
I would LOVE to see them pick up their game and provide me with a worthy upgrade over my 4GHz i7 2600 (Non-K). I would swoop it up.
Look, BD had 4 modules with two "cores" each, each module is equivalent to a Sandy Bridge core.
They should just combine both of those cores or make them a single core, so we get 4 threads.
Then create 4-6-8 core versions of those CPU's..
Think about it.. the FX8150 is more of a 4-core CPU where the resources are halved pretty much so you get two threads per core, it would have been MUCH MUCH better if they just kept 4 strong cores.
Not sure why either but I always seem to start an AMD related comment :\
The labels are wrong on the graphs on this page the last ones should read DDR2-2133 on the last two shouldn't it?
JeanLuc