Intel Core i7-3960X Review: Sandy Bridge-E And X79 Express

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

3DMark’s Performance preset is dialed in to tax graphics processing above all else. But a secondary emphasis on processor-based physics yields an advantage to Core i7-3960X in the overall suite score.

The broken-out graphics subtest demonstrates just how close (most) of these CPUs are to each other when the bottleneck is shifted to the GPU.

However, looking at physics performance on its own reiterates Sandy Bridge-E’s dominance.