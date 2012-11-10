Trending

Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

After one year of dominating the enthusiast space, Intel's Core i7-3960X is being replaced. The new Core i7-3970X features higher clock rates, but also imposes a 150 W TDP. Just for kicks, we're putting it up against another 150 W CPU: the Xeon E5-2687W.

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

On the other hand, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim does exhibit greater sensitivity to platform performance.

Four Sandy Bridge-E/EP-based CPUs enjoy the lead at 1680x1050, suggesting that some combination of high clock rates and large shared L3 caches help drive performance.

As with any workload that increasingly emphasizes some other component, however, scaling up to 1920x1080 and then 2560x1600 quickly levels off average frame rates. Our highest resolution tips the scales in favor of Intel’s Ivy Bridge architecture. Sandy Bridge-derived CPUs clump together in the middle, while AMD’s portfolio lags behind (albeit by less than 10 FPS, on average, under the High settings preset).

  • amuffin 11 November 2012 02:45
    100mhz faster than the 3960X, not worth the extra premium.

    Same thing goes for the 3960X compared to the 3930K....not worth the extra 100mhz for $400....
  • jaquith 11 November 2012 02:59
    Boo on Intel for not enabling all 8-cores especially at that price!
  • tumetsu 11 November 2012 03:26
    I've recently started facepalming every time I see BF3 in CPU benchmarks. "Boy oh boy, this hasn't been confirmed like a hundred times already but the single player is decidedly graphics-bound, so here, have these charts with identical results anyway."
  • dragonsqrrl 11 November 2012 03:29
    jaquithBoo on Intel for not enabling all 8-cores especially at that price!They don't have much of a choice when it comes to the i7's. With the 32nm Sandy Bridge-E Intel has to make a choice between prioritizing clocks or core count within a 150W TDP, based on the target workload for a particular processor. For Xeon's the choice is easy, more cores. For desktop applications the choice isn't as clear, but I think most users would still benefit more from a higher clocked 6-core than a lower claocked 8-core. That's slowly changing though.

    Intel also doesn't want a situation where their LGA 1155 processors outperform their $1000 extreme edition in lightly threaded workloads, which is yet another reason to favor 6-core for now.

    I'd personally like to see an 8-core i7, even if it means lower clocks, but I don't think that'll happen until Ivy Bridge-E. At 22nm Intel probably won't have to make a choice, we'll get the best of both worlds.
  • samuelspark 11 November 2012 03:36
    So much money...
  • nebun 11 November 2012 03:56
    jaquithBoo on Intel for not enabling all 8-cores especially at that price!why would they....they don't need to do it at this time....amd's top cpu is still very slow when compared with even intels mid rannge cpus
  • unknown9122 11 November 2012 04:15
    Why do people still benchmark on itunes 10.4? 10.7 is out... as for the 8 cores as said above^, there is no need to have more than 6. Because if it had 8, then xeons would not sell to pros.
  • dark_wizzie 11 November 2012 04:17
    Why are we not manually overclocking this expensive CPU? Why do we do benchmarks against stock ig 2500k?
  • A Bad Day 11 November 2012 04:19
    You also forgot something when comparing against Xeon:

    Stability test.

    Run the i7 for one month under Prime95. It will crash. Run the Xeon for one month under Prime95. If it crashes, then you got a defective Xeon because they're not suppose to crash under 24/7 workload.
  • anthonyorr 11 November 2012 04:28
    nebunwhy would they....they don't need to do it at this time....amd's top cpu is still very slow when compared with even intels mid rannge cpus
    Why would you even include the 8350? It is 1/6th the price of this CPU. I couldn't imagine what a modern AMD desktop CPU would consist of at the $1000+ price range.
