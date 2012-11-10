Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
On the other hand, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim does exhibit greater sensitivity to platform performance.
Four Sandy Bridge-E/EP-based CPUs enjoy the lead at 1680x1050, suggesting that some combination of high clock rates and large shared L3 caches help drive performance.
As with any workload that increasingly emphasizes some other component, however, scaling up to 1920x1080 and then 2560x1600 quickly levels off average frame rates. Our highest resolution tips the scales in favor of Intel’s Ivy Bridge architecture. Sandy Bridge-derived CPUs clump together in the middle, while AMD’s portfolio lags behind (albeit by less than 10 FPS, on average, under the High settings preset).
