Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

Benchmark Results: World of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria is also sensitive to processor performance, rewarding Intel for its multi-core designs, large caches, and aggressive Turbo Boost settings. Meanwhile, the average frame rates achieved by AMD’s CPUs trail off rapidly at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. It’s really only when you’re at 2560x1600 using 8x MSAA and the Ultra quality preset that the Bulldozer- and Piledriver-based FX processors perform comparably.