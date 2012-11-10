Core i7-3970X Extreme Review: Can It Stomp An Eight-Core Xeon?

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

Our GeForce GTX 680 benefits most from Intel’s Xeon E5, though our three other Sandy Bridge-E-based configurations aren’t far behind. For the money, though, the Ivy Bridge-based options in fifth and sixth place are almost certainly better values, particularly in machines with just one graphics card.

In a purely graphics-bound workload, processor performance turns out to mean very little. The Core i7-3970X takes second-to-last place, but all of these systems are within a hair of each other.

This benchmark’s Physics test specifically isolates CPU performance, fully utilizing each core. The Xeon takes a commanding lead, followed by the three Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7s.