The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

HD Graphics 4600: Hitman: Absolution
Another game, another win for AMD. This victory is far less decisive, though. We’re going to need to see the variance numbers to better-determine the solution with the smoother experience.
AMD’s A10-5800K keeps its nose just above 30 FPS, through most of the benchmark (even if it dips more than the Core i7-4770K at other points). Meanwhile, HD Graphics 4600 tanks at the very end of this test, hovering just over 20 FPS. That’s not conducive to a smooth experience.
Everything starts and stays under 30 FPS. Even at this game’s most entry-level detail settings, 1920x1080 isn’t in the cards for integrated graphics.
All three of the top processors exhibit worst-case variance between consecutive frames that we’d expect gamers to notice. With that said, Ivy Bridge and Haswell fare best, followed by AMD’s Trinity design.
EDIT : LOL!!!!
http://bupp-portal.com/pictures/fp.jpg
You shouldn't ask here. Perhaps you should get an i7-4770k and a 7970(?) I heard that kepler cards does not perform that good in Maya and Aftereffects (In OpenCL).
EDIT:
other sites have reported much lower watts idle, so a lot doesn't make sense or the 4770k has a very slow throttle.
http://hexus.net/tech/reviews/cpu/56005-intel-core-i7-4770k-22nm-haswell/?page=15
http://www.techspot.com/review/679-intel-haswell-core-i7-4770k/page13.html