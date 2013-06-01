Trending

The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

Intel's Haswell architecture is finally available in the flagship Core i7-4770K processor. Designed to drop into an LGA 1150 interface, does this new quad-core CPU warrant a complete platform replacement, or is your older Sandy Bridge-E system better?

HD Graphics 4600: Hitman: Absolution

Another game, another win for AMD. This victory is far less decisive, though. We’re going to need to see the variance numbers to better-determine the solution with the smoother experience.

AMD’s A10-5800K keeps its nose just above 30 FPS, through most of the benchmark (even if it dips more than the Core i7-4770K at other points). Meanwhile, HD Graphics 4600 tanks at the very end of this test, hovering just over 20 FPS. That’s not conducive to a smooth experience.

Everything starts and stays under 30 FPS. Even at this game’s most entry-level detail settings, 1920x1080 isn’t in the cards for integrated graphics.

All three of the top processors exhibit worst-case variance between consecutive frames that we’d expect gamers to notice. With that said, Ivy Bridge and Haswell fare best, followed by AMD’s Trinity design.

