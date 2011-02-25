The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
This is what I was alluding to on the previous page. I simply could not believe that the Phenom II X6 1100T could be so handicapped in F1, especially after seeing slightly better results on Gigabyte’s 890FXA-UD5 in our Sandy Bridge launch. So, I asked Don Woligroski to run the same test on his Phenom II X6 1075T/790XT-UD4P combo, featured in an upcoming shoot-out of sub-$200 processors for gaming. His results confirmed what I was seeing. Mainly, F1 2010 seems to have a problem with AMD’s six-core CPUs. Disable two of the Thuban design’s cores, yielding four active cores, and the benchmark results shoot up. The irony, of course, is that F1 is an AMD-sponsored DirectX 11 title on the graphics side.
Intel’s CPUs flip-flop a bit as you increase resolution. By the time you hit 2560x1600, which is nearly all graphics-limited, our four tested Intel chips fall within two frames per second of each other.
Still, it does hold it's ground even though the architecture is like 4 years old, using the same technology that was around back when the C2Q's we're the high-end (the same as the original phenoms on a die shrink).
Because of this, I can almost guarantee AMD's success with their future CPU's, just like I predicted the 2600K would be faster in most cases than the 980X.
That doesn't mean I'm saying that Bulldozer will outperform the i7's or upcoming 8-core Intel CPU's I'm just saying that there's going to be some serious decisions for upgraders this year.
I mean look at Magny corus 12 core (2.2GHz) vs i7 980x, it's almost as fast and 1GHz slower (but 12 physical cores) and cost's the same.
I thought that's what Intel is doing with all of their CPUs :-)