The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

This is what I was alluding to on the previous page. I simply could not believe that the Phenom II X6 1100T could be so handicapped in F1, especially after seeing slightly better results on Gigabyte’s 890FXA-UD5 in our Sandy Bridge launch. So, I asked Don Woligroski to run the same test on his Phenom II X6 1075T/790XT-UD4P combo, featured in an upcoming shoot-out of sub-$200 processors for gaming. His results confirmed what I was seeing. Mainly, F1 2010 seems to have a problem with AMD’s six-core CPUs. Disable two of the Thuban design’s cores, yielding four active cores, and the benchmark results shoot up. The irony, of course, is that F1 is an AMD-sponsored DirectX 11 title on the graphics side.

Intel’s CPUs flip-flop a bit as you increase resolution. By the time you hit 2560x1600, which is nearly all graphics-limited, our four tested Intel chips fall within two frames per second of each other.