The Intel Core i7-990X Extreme Edition Processor Review

We were impressed enough with Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture that we awarded the Core i5-2500K our coveted Recommended Buy award. Just north of $200, that’s a solid value. But it’s not Intel’s flagship. That honor goes to the new Core i7-990X Extreme.

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

This is what I was alluding to on the previous page. I simply could not believe that the Phenom II X6 1100T could be so handicapped in F1, especially after seeing slightly better results on Gigabyte’s 890FXA-UD5 in our Sandy Bridge launch. So, I asked Don Woligroski to run the same test on his Phenom II X6 1075T/790XT-UD4P combo, featured in an upcoming shoot-out of sub-$200 processors for gaming. His results confirmed what I was seeing. Mainly, F1 2010 seems to have a problem with AMD’s six-core CPUs. Disable two of the Thuban design’s cores, yielding four active cores, and the benchmark results shoot up. The irony, of course, is that F1 is an AMD-sponsored DirectX 11 title on the graphics side.

Intel’s CPUs flip-flop a bit as you increase resolution. By the time you hit 2560x1600, which is nearly all graphics-limited, our four tested Intel chips fall within two frames per second of each other.

116 Comments
  • kikireeki 25 February 2011 13:47
    Chris, I think your first conclusion still valid.
  • binoyski 25 February 2011 13:55
    Darn, the contest should be open to all Tom's Hardware registered users even from a different country!
  • Saljen 25 February 2011 14:03
    My friend just built a new gaming rig with the 980x as the processor... He plays Age of Conan. I busted up laughing when he said he spent $1k on a processor that he'll only use to 1/10th of its potential. Told him he should have gotten an i5, now I'll send him this article as further proof.
  • HansVonOhain 25 February 2011 14:14
    This is just a ripoff by intel on those who are not knowledgeable enough that more expensive does not always mean better.
  • cangelini 25 February 2011 14:18
    kikireekiChris, I think your first conclusion still valid.
    Which one was that? :)
  • adamboy64 25 February 2011 14:19
    Well, some people just want the best when they buy a PC, regardless of cost efficiency, can't blame 'em. There'll always be that market.
  • cangelini 25 February 2011 14:19
    binoyskiDarn, the contest should be open to all Tom's Hardware registered users even from a different country!
    Really wish it could be binoyski. We have specific tax laws, unfortunately, that prevent it. Same reason the folks in RI can't enter :-/
  • joytech22 25 February 2011 14:20
    Wow AMD's CPU is just getting plain-ol decimated in this review.

    Still, it does hold it's ground even though the architecture is like 4 years old, using the same technology that was around back when the C2Q's we're the high-end (the same as the original phenoms on a die shrink).

    Because of this, I can almost guarantee AMD's success with their future CPU's, just like I predicted the 2600K would be faster in most cases than the 980X.

    That doesn't mean I'm saying that Bulldozer will outperform the i7's or upcoming 8-core Intel CPU's I'm just saying that there's going to be some serious decisions for upgraders this year.

    I mean look at Magny corus 12 core (2.2GHz) vs i7 980x, it's almost as fast and 1GHz slower (but 12 physical cores) and cost's the same.
  • iam2thecrowe 25 February 2011 14:47
    joytech22Wow AMD's CPU is just getting plain-ol decimated in this review.i wouldnt say decimated, and its cheaper also. That benchmark of metro 2033 is interesting, particularly the better lowfps the AMD chip managed. But i agree they have flogged this horse as far as it will go and they need bulldozer ASAP to be competitive.
  • haplo602 25 February 2011 14:56
    HansVonOhainThis is just a ripoff by intel on those who are not knowledgeable enough that more expensive does not always mean better.
    I thought that's what Intel is doing with all of their CPUs :-)
