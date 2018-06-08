Overclocking Intel's Core i9-7900X CPU Up to 5.8 GHz

Delidding An Intel Core i9 CPU
Delidding a processor involves removing its integrated heat spreader, which sits on top of the delicate die and dissipates its thermal energy across a larger surface. We're looking to delid Intel's Core i9-7900X because the company's thermal compound isn't the highest-performance stuff out there, and we want to improve the chip's ability to transfer heat into a beefier cooler.
Back when Intel's Skylake-X-based CPUs launched, there was no tool available for delidding Core i9-7900X. We designed our own and introduced it in Tom's Hardware's Custom Core i9 De-Lidder. Check out that story for a step-by-step walk-through of the process.
To Clean, Or Not To Clean?
Before proceeding, we tested a couple of different preparations: there's the delidded processor on the left, and the delidded chip with its upper adhesive cleaned off on the right. We wanted to measure the temperature differences before and after cleaning. We used the same thermal paste in both cases, applying Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut between the die and IHS, and Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut between the IHS and heat sink.
Red finger nail polish covered the surface-mount components surrounding the die. Conductonaut is electrically conductive, so our goal was to prevent accidental short circuits.
Afterward, we prepared the processor for testing without its IHS. This is commonly referred to as direct-die cooling, and it naturally requires an even more delicate touch, since the die is completely exposed.
While I enjoyed reading all of this, it's not something that would help me personally. I leave my CPU underclocked to >1Ghz so I can feel like I'm back in the 90's again.
One of Intel's strongest advantages over AMD for many years now has been their overclocking ability to push them beyond comparable AMD chips. But not only that, to allow future overclocking headroom for keeping the platform longer when newer and faster replacement generation chipsets are introduced. Poor thermals remove those advantages and not many people want to risk messing up their four-figure chip by de-lidding mods.
I hope Intel takes articles like these in notice and will step it up for their next generation of high end i7 and i9 models.
I'm guessing because the RAM limit is only 64GB? Where every other X299 board the limit is 128GB. That would make a huge difference in getting the higher speeds.
It is there to hold the liquid nitrogen and separate it from the die? Is there a reason you don't submerge the entire die in liquid nitrogen instead and lose the thermal compound entirely?
It looks like it has a significant copper plate on it. If you are already going through such extreme lengths, then why not use silver and make the plate as thin as possible?
Also, it's pretty interesting that cleaning the processor did not help with the delid, considering that people delidding older i5/i7s say the thickness of that glue is the primary reason that a delid is effective.
I thought the same thing. I was expecting the processor to benefit from the cleaning.
The cynic in me makes me think that the primary reason Intel switched to thermal paste is for planned-obsolescence and to prevent people from using old platforms for a long time. I'm pretty sure Intel wants to sell you a new processor as often as possible.
Cheaper manufacturing, reduced ability to overclock, Thermal paste that will probably dry out and slow down the CPU within a few years (which will make new models look faster by comparison) ... All these things are positives to a marketing executive.
Hopefully AMD becomes even more competitive, because workmanship isn't going to improve until Intel can correlate their drop in quality with a loss of profit.
AMD is willing to, since they currently can't achieve quite the same level of clock rates on their CPUs at the high-end, and know they need to do other things to make their chips more competitive with the market leader, like adding extra cores and using solder.