Corsair AX1000 PSU Review: Titanium-Class Efficiency, at a Premium Price

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Antec HCG1000 Extreme View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Corsair's hold-up time is long enough to satisfy the ATX specification's requirements and its power-good signal is accurate. We couldn't ask for more from the AX1000.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

According to our measurements, the AX1000's inrush current is kept under control with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.431A 1.977A 1.960A 0.992A 99.851 92.324% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.98°C 0.963 12.171V 5.055V 3.359V 5.042V 108.153 40.31°C 115.09V 2 13.863A 2.968A 2.946A 1.191A 199.572 93.965% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.83°C 0.981 12.168V 5.052V 3.358V 5.038V 212.389 41.30°C 115.10V 3 21.617A 3.462A 3.423A 1.391A 298.969 94.309% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 41.58°C 0.990 12.166V 5.050V 3.357V 5.034V 317.010 45.87°C 115.05V 4 29.459A 3.960A 3.931A 1.591A 399.486 94.092% 733 RPM 20.2 dB(A) 41.76°C 0.993 12.163V 5.047V 3.355V 5.029V 424.570 46.67°C 115.05V 5 36.928A 4.955A 4.917A 1.792A 499.576 93.694% 782 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 41.97°C 0.993 12.161V 5.045V 3.354V 5.025V 533.198 47.60°C 115.05V 6 44.407A 5.947A 5.904A 1.992A 599.720 93.133% 848 RPM 25.7 dB(A) 42.62°C 0.995 12.159V 5.042V 3.352V 5.020V 643.938 48.48°C 115.07V 7 51.854A 6.945A 6.892A 2.193A 699.488 92.563% 923 RPM 27.0 dB(A) 43.17°C 0.996 12.157V 5.040V 3.351V 5.016V 755.687 50.19°C 115.07V 8 59.374A 7.940A 7.881A 2.394A 800.026 91.894% 993 RPM 29.6 dB(A) 43.64°C 0.997 12.154V 5.037V 3.350V 5.012V 870.601 52.43°C 115.07V 9 67.217A 8.442A 8.359A 2.395A 899.322 91.255% 1072 RPM 32.1 dB(A) 44.55°C 0.997 12.152V 5.035V 3.349V 5.011V 985.505 54.82°C 115.08V 10 74.903A 8.943A 8.872A 3.002A 999.772 90.413% 1422 RPM 40.5 dB(A) 45.22°C 0.998 12.150V 5.032V 3.347V 4.998V 1105.782 56.46°C 115.08V 11 83.152A 8.944A 8.873A 3.003A 1099.823 89.670% 1815 RPM 47.8 dB(A) 46.55°C 0.998 12.148V 5.030V 3.347V 4.997V 1226.522 58.64°C 115.10V CL1 0.138A 15.001A 14.999A 0.000A 127.665 88.571% 938 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 41.93°C 0.974 12.167V 5.049V 3.350V 5.076V 144.138 47.41°C 115.09V CL2 83.013A 1.000A 0.999A 1.000A 1021.927 90.682% 1376 RPM 40.3 dB(A) 45.89°C 0.998 12.149V 5.033V 3.351V 5.022V 1126.939 56.05°C 115.09V

20-80W Load Tests

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.171A 0.491A 0.474A 0.198A 19.323 76.572% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.784 12.161V 5.063V 3.364V 5.061V 25.235 115.08V 2 2.421A 0.987A 0.978A 0.396A 39.722 86.070% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.895 12.161V 5.058V 3.361V 5.054V 46.151 115.08V 3 3.604A 1.482A 1.455A 0.594A 59.208 89.345% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.936 12.160V 5.057V 3.360V 5.050V 66.269 115.09V 4 4.857A 1.976A 1.961A 0.793A 79.645 90.898% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.953 12.161V 5.056V 3.359V 5.047V 87.620 115.09V

Efficiency Charts

Next, we plotted a chart showing the AX1000’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As you can see, the AX1000 is highly efficient under normal and light loads. We're not surprised, of course: this is an 80 PLUS Titanium- and ETA-A+-certified PSU.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.496 73.700% 0.000 4.961V 0.673 115.08V 2 0.250A 1.239 77.534% 0.143 4.957V 1.598 115.08V 3 0.550A 2.724 79.812% 0.256 4.952V 3.413 115.08V 4 1.000A 4.944 79.858% 0.354 4.943V 6.191 115.08V 5 1.500A 7.404 80.768% 0.409 4.935V 9.167 115.08V 6 3.000A 14.725 79.789% 0.484 4.908V 18.455 115.08V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.200V 5.067V 3.366V 5.068V 10.845 0.553 115.1V Standby 0.047 0.005 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F).

The fan does its job well, given the temperature differences that our equipment recorded.

Under loads as high as 300W, the fan doesn't spin. Between 300W and 900W, the fan's rotational speed stays fairly low, limiting noise output as well. It's only under very high loads (and elevated temperatures) that the acoustics become bothersome.

The following results were obtained in an ambient environment kept between 30°C (86°F) and 32°C (89.6°F).

Even under normal operating temperatures, the passive mode doesn't last long if load on the minor rails increases too much. Apparently, the DC-DC converters responsible for handling the 5V and 3.3V rails need active cooling once they're pushed hard.

Overall, though, Corsair's fan profile is conservative, even under demanding loads.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content