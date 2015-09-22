Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time easily surpassed the minimum allowed limit that the ATX spec sets. The advanced design of this platform allowed for this good result, since the combined capacity of the bulk caps is rather low for such a strong PSU. To give you an example, the Super Flower Leadex Titanium unit has much larger bulk caps with 1,560µF combined capacity; however, it registers a significantly lower hold-up time of 16 ms.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current is pretty low for a PSU, with 1.5kW max power.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power (DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 10.705A 2.004A 1.999A 1.004A 149.78W 90.99% 0 RPM 0 dBA 45.54°C 0.986 11.975V 4.993V 3.300V 4.967V 164.61W 42.06°C 115.1V 20% 22.432A 3.000A 2.999A 1.209A 299.70W 92.81% 0 RPM 0 dBA 47.38°C 0.984 11.986V 4.986V 3.296V 4.956V 322.93W 43.52°C 115.1V 30% 34.511A 3.509A 3.517A 1.410A 449.74W 93.62% 0 RPM 0 dBA 48.74°C 0.991 11.987V 4.984V 3.296V 4.949V 480.39W 44.43°C 115.1V 40% 46.591A 4.014A 4.002A 1.614A 599.59W 93.37% 376 RPM 18.5 dBA 40.81°C 0.994 11.986V 4.980V 3.295V 4.942V 642.19W 50.50°C 115.1V 50% 58.304A 5.004A 4.997A 1.814A 749.45W 93.28% 536 RPM 22.9 dBA 41.94°C 0.996 11.989V 4.990V 3.302V 4.948V 803.45W 52.23°C 115.1V 60% 70.087A 6.014A 6.001A 2.020A 899.33W 92.61% 632 RPM 25.8 dBA 42.43°C 0.997 11.979V 4.986V 3.298V 4.940V 971.13W 53.94°C 115.1V 70% 81.848A 7.017A 6.999A 2.225A 1049.18W 91.77% 768 RPM 30.7 dBA 44.28°C 0.997 11.975V 4.985V 3.299V 4.935V 1143.24W 56.78°C 115.1V 80% 93.580A 8.014A 7.984A 2.429A 1199.18W 90.77% 952 RPM 34.5 dBA 45.65°C 0.998 11.977V 4.990V 3.305V 4.938V 1321.19W 59.54°C 115.1V 90% 105.787A 8.518A 8.500A 2.429A 1349.26W 89.85% 1392 RPM 45.6 dBA 47.00°C 0.998 11.974V 4.988V 3.305V 4.935V 1501.73W 61.34°C 115.2V 100% 117.509A 9.028A 8.982A 3.564A 1499.03W 89.02% 1704 RPM 51.4 dBA 48.62°C 0.998 11.972V 4.988V 3.307V 4.904V 1683.90W 63.22°C 115.2V 103% 121.648A 9.028A 8.980A 3.565A 1549.07W 89.04% 1800 RPM 52.9 dBA 48.81°C 0.998 11.976V 4.988V 3.307V 4.904V 1739.84W 63.86°C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 22.028A 19.998A 0.000A 177.48W 84.06% 1544 RPM 49.0 dBA 45.62°C 0.978 11.982V 4.979V 3.331V 5.018V 211.13W 56.00°C 115.1V CL2 124.935A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 1507.39W 89.19% 1728 RPM 51.6 dBA 47.61°C 0.998 11.959V 4.997V 3.298V 4.975V 1690.15W 61.97°C 115.1V

The results of these tests are really good, showing the advantages of digital control. Load regulation is almost perfect on the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails, while at 5VSB it is very good as well, staying within 2 percent. On top of that, the PSU achieved really high efficiency levels; however, with 50 percent of its max-rated-capacity load and with full load, it didn't manage to hit the really high 80 Plus Titanium requirements (94 and 90 percent), at least during the tough conditions under which we conducted our tests. Finally, although we pushed the AX1500i very hard, it managed to operate quietly, and the noise went high only with very high loads (90 percent and above).

During our overload test, we had shutdowns with anything above 1600 W after a while, so we stayed at 1550W, where the PSU operated without any problems, even at 49°C ambient temperature. In the past, we tested two AX1500i units with both of them, easily delivering 1650W of power with the same tough conditions in place; however, this unit didn't do us that favor. Since it isn't wise to operate a PSU beyond its limits, we won't consider the strict overpower limit of the AX1500i as a negative.

Corsair Link Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the Corsair Link software below, which we took during our test sessions.

The efficiency levels and the watt power consumption that the Corsair Link application provides aren't very accurate, especially as the load increases. We could say that they are very optimistic — showing significantly higher efficiency levels — than the ones that we measured with our lab-grade equipment. We also noticed that at a level of amperes of around 4.5A and below, the Corsair Link app shows zero ampere readings on the PCIe and EPS connectors. Corsair should provide a fix for this issue as soon as possible.