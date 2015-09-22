Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the AX1500i unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% 6.3 mV 4.5 mV 6.4 mV 2.3 mV Pass 20% 10.6 mV 6.6 mV 6.6 mV 6.2 mV Pass 30% 12.1 mV 5.1 mV 6.3 mV 3.3 mV Pass 40% 13.1 mV 5.3 mV 6.9 mV 4.1 mV Pass 50% 13.2 mV 5.8 mV 6.9 mV 4.6 mV Pass 60% 13.3 mV 13.5 mV 8.4 mV 13.9 mV Pass 70% 14.0 mV 12.2 mV 8.8 mV 11.8 mV Pass 80% 14.9 mV 7.6 mV 8.6 mV 7.2 mV Pass 90% 15.2 mV 7.6 mV 9.9 mV 7.5 mV Pass 100% 15.4 mV 8.2 mV 11.2 mV 9.0 mV Pass 103% 16.5 mV 9.0 mV 12.4 mV 9.3 mV Pass CL1 11.3 mV 12.9 mV 10.1 mV 4.7 mV Pass CL2 17.0 mV 6.4 mV 10.8 mV 9.6 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is simply amazing. The digital control demonstrates its capabilities once more. Although we should note that high-end analog platforms (like the Super Flower Leadex) are able to offer similar levels of performance. Basically, the only area where analog platforms cannot compete with digital platforms is load regulation, since digital circuits are still new when it comes to PSUs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2