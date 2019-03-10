Corsair AX850 PSU Review: Top Performer and Dead Silent

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight overall. Nonetheless, the SSR-850TR performs even better here in all rails, but 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is much longer than 17ms, the minimum that the ATX spec requires, while the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The registered inrush currents are at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the AX850’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.158A 1.977A 1.953A 0.992A 84.759 91.742% 0 <6.0 46.67°C 0.957 12.248V 5.056V 3.376V 5.044V 92.388 39.72°C 115.10V 2 11.302A 2.967A 2.932A 1.191A 169.272 93.792% 0 <6.0 47.61°C 0.983 12.244V 5.054V 3.374V 5.040V 180.476 40.29°C 115.11V 3 17.840A 3.466A 3.407A 1.391A 254.382 94.374% 0 <6.0 49.13°C 0.992 12.241V 5.051V 3.373V 5.035V 269.547 41.23°C 115.11V 4 24.390A 3.960A 3.912A 1.591A 339.654 93.904% 609 13.6 41.66°C 0.991 12.237V 5.050V 3.372V 5.031V 361.704 50.10°C 115.11V 5 30.609A 4.955A 4.893A 1.791A 424.971 93.528% 617 14.0 42.11°C 0.993 12.234V 5.047V 3.370V 5.027V 454.377 51.54°C 115.11V 6 36.766A 5.947A 5.877A 1.991A 509.488 93.116% 665 16.3 42.74°C 0.995 12.231V 5.045V 3.369V 5.023V 547.157 52.67°C 115.12V 7 42.992A 6.941A 6.857A 2.192A 594.807 92.497% 718 18.9 43.20°C 0.996 12.228V 5.043V 3.368V 5.020V 643.058 53.46°C 115.12V 8 49.224A 7.936A 7.841A 2.393A 680.174 91.940% 804 24.0 43.49°C 0.997 12.225V 5.041V 3.367V 5.016V 739.806 54.50°C 115.12V 9 55.856A 8.436A 8.319A 2.393A 765.116 91.388% 865 25.9 44.59°C 0.997 12.221V 5.039V 3.365V 5.014V 837.221 55.93°C 115.13V 10 62.220A 8.937A 8.827A 2.999A 849.915 90.836% 928 27.1 45.80°C 0.997 12.218V 5.037V 3.364V 5.002V 935.657 57.55°C 115.13V 11 69.177A 8.939A 8.830A 3.001A 934.705 90.202% 1141 33.7 46.60°C 0.998 12.215V 5.035V 3.363V 5.000V 1036.237 58.75°C 115.13V CL1 0.147A 11.999A 12.000A 0.000A 102.847 89.010% 776 22.4 42.73°C 0.969 12.245V 5.052V 3.369V 5.076V 115.545 51.65°C 115.14V CL2 70.013A 1.003A 0.998A 1.000A 868.794 91.108% 905 26.7 45.44°C 0.998 12.217V 5.040V 3.369V 5.028V 953.588 57.46°C 115.13V

The fan profile is relaxed even under extremely tough conditions. Moreover, the unit's efficiency is high and strangely enough it peaks with 30% of the platform's max-rated-capacity load. Normally we measure the peak efficiency at the 40-50% load tests.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the AX850's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.170A 0.493A 0.471A 0.198A 19.421 77.771% 0 <6.0 0.778 12.249V 5.062V 3.380V 5.061V 24.972 115.09V 2 2.416A 0.988A 0.974A 0.396A 39.881 87.016% 0 <6.0 0.901 12.249V 5.058V 3.377V 5.054V 45.832 115.10V 3 3.588A 1.480A 1.449A 0.594A 59.328 89.580% 0 <6.0 0.936 12.249V 5.057V 3.377V 5.051V 66.229 115.10V 4 4.828A 1.977A 1.952A 0.793A 79.721 91.555% 0 <6.0 0.954 12.248V 5.056V 3.376V 5.048V 87.074 115.10V

Unlder light loads the unit's fan is not employed at all, even under >36°C ambient, and the efficiency levels are amazing! With 80W load the 90% mark is easily reached, while with 20W we measure close to 78% efficiency while other units in the same test struggle to stay above 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the AX850’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

With normal loads the AX850 conquers first place, while with light loads it is second behind Seasonic's original platform.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.496 73.700% 0.064 4.956V 0.673 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.239 78.072% 0.140 4.953V 1.587 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.722 80.342% 0.250 4.948V 3.388 115.13V 4 1.000A 4.940 80.456% 0.345 4.939V 6.140 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.395 80.582% 0.401 4.929V 9.177 115.13V 6 3.001A 14.703 79.869% 0.474 4.900V 18.409 115.12V

The 5VSB rail besides tight load regulation is also highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.237V 5.067V 3.382V 5.067V 7.146 0.240 115.1V Standby 0.048 0.005 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F).

As we already mentioned, the fan profile is highly relaxed under any operating condition.

The following results were obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

The semi-passive operation lasts for quite long (up to 300W) and the fan's speed is kept low when it is engaged.

