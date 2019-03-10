Corsair AX850 PSU Review: Top Performer and Dead Silent

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The AX850 achieves top performance, leaving behind the rest of the high-end units in the 850W category, even the SSR-850TD Ultra and the SSR-850TD, with which it shares the same platform.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is a very quiet PSU. Only the SSR-850TR Ultra and the aged, but still fully competitive, 850 T2 manage to outmatch it.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The new efficiency king in the 850W category is the AX850.

