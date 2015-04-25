Trending

Corsair CS850M 850W Power Supply Review

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To read about our PSU tests in-depth, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

In this screenshot, the blue line is the mains signal and the yellow line is the “Power Good” signal. The hold-up time that our equipment measured is lower than the minimum allowed, so the PSU fails the test. Corsair should use larger APFC capacitors to achieve over 16ms hold-up time. They're not cheap though, and they have a negative effect on efficiency.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Although Corsair went with smaller capacitors in the APFC converter, the registered inrush current of 230VAC is pretty high. This indicates that a larger NTC thermistor should be used.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 percent to 105 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conduct two additional tests. In the first metric, we stress the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load while the load at +12V is only 0.10A. This test reveals whether the PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determine the maximum load the +12V rail can handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test12V (A/V)5V (A/V)3.3V (A/V)5VSB (A/V)PowerDC/AC (W)Efficiency (%)Fan Speed (RPM)Noise dB(A)In/Out (°C)PF/AC (V)
15.1921.9721.9740.99084.7484.9986034.037.510.962
12.1715.0623.3405.02699.7140.65115.1
211.4222.9622.9651.196169.6589.4690834.838.150.973
12.1535.0503.3355.008189.6341.64115.0
318.0223.4753.4811.400254.8290.5697836.239.500.983
12.1375.0403.3294.992281.3743.44114.9
424.6323.9713.9701.605339.7290.75107339.240.370.988
12.1215.0303.3234.975374.3545.05114.8
530.9094.9764.9721.813424.6090.41117942.641.950.991
12.1055.0183.3174.958469.6647.37114.8
637.2105.9915.9752.020509.6389.83128044.342.370.993
12.0905.0063.3124.940567.3248.99114.7
743.5297.0086.9832.232594.5789.10139045.943.390.995
12.0734.9913.3064.922667.3450.96114.6
849.8628.0348.0062.445679.4688.27148346.644.160.995
12.0554.9783.2974.902769.7552.73114.5
956.6538.5528.5452.450764.5687.45159548.444.960.996
12.0384.9683.2884.893874.3054.85114.4
1063.1989.0739.0583.086849.3186.40167549.346.520.996
12.0204.9573.2794.857983.0557.83114.3
1170.3579.0869.0843.091934.2785.33167549.348.240.997
12.0054.9493.2684.8481094.9062.04114.2
CL10.09716.01616.0030.001133.9383.04119142.843.670.971
12.1644.9793.3125.033161.2949.60115.0
CL270.7891.0021.0031.002864.0986.89167549.346.960.996
12.0195.0013.2834.962994.5058.44114.3

For an affordable PSU, load regulation is satisfactory. After all, the CS850M's main purpose is to offer decent performance at the lowest possible cost. On top of that, it manages to deliver full power for quite a while at high operating temperatures, proving that it can handle lots of heat in unfavorable environments. Still, we'd advise you to not operate the CS850M at high ambient temperatures for long if you want to keep it healthy.

As far as efficiency goes, the PSU easily clears the 80 PLUS Gold requirements at 20 and 50 percent of its maximum capacity, but it doesn't manage to sustain 87 percent under full load. Then again, we run our tests at high ambient temperatures, while the 80 PLUS organization uses an unrealistically-low 23 °C, resulting in lower energy losses and inflated efficiency readings.

At 40 percent load, the CS850M's noise remains under 40 dB(A), surpassing 45 dB(A) under 70 percent load. The fan is definitely audible under full load, though we had to push the power supply hard to make its cooler spin at full speed.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • codygriffy 25 April 2015 07:26
    Looks very nice!
    Reply
  • Shneiky 25 April 2015 09:59
    Another CS PSU with bad caps and short life. And at 120 USD or more than 120 EUR as it appears in my district, this PSU does not stand a chance against the competition. Still a lot of people will buy it just because it has a Corsair name on it. I feel kinda bad that Corsair ruins their legacy of quality with products like CS and VS.
    Reply
  • giantbucket 25 April 2015 10:10
    15746324 said:
    Another CS PSU with bad caps and short life. And at 120 USD or more than 120 EUR as it appears in my district, this PSU does not stand a chance against the competition. Still a lot of people will buy it just because it has a Corsair name on it. I feel kinda bad that Corsair ruins their legacy of quality with products like CS and VS.

    and then there are people who are going to hate on it just because it has a Corsair name on it...
    Reply
  • ykki 25 April 2015 10:48
    Nice review! Can Tom's start a psu rating system (on a scale of 1 to 10)?
    Reply
  • Amdlova 25 April 2015 14:47
    this perform really bad
    Reply
  • endeavour37a 25 April 2015 17:13
    ykki, here is a tier list of PSUs, perhaps this is what your talking about.......
    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-1804779/power-supply-unit-tier-list.html
    Reply
  • Sakkura 25 April 2015 17:37
    Breaks ATX spec, high-ish 12V ripple, bad capacitors... No thanks.
    Reply
  • Shneiky 25 April 2015 18:18
    ykki,

    I do not hate Corsair products because they are Corsair. I have a Corsair K70 and I love it. What I hate is cheaply made equipment that wants a price premium because it is X brand.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 25 April 2015 18:40
    @ykki The relative performance graph can play this role and with much more accuracy. However it measures pure performance and doesn't take into account other factors as output noise, warranty period etc. For these factors a final rating is needed, indeed.
    Reply
  • damric 25 April 2015 18:46
    Good review, Aris.

    I see no reason to buy this PSU when there are other good units with lower price built with better components. Example: Many XFX (Seasonic) and Golden Green (Capstone/B2) cost less but are more reliable with all good caps. Unfortunately, most consumers will be suckered in by the Corsair sticker.

    On the bright side, these Great Wall units have far less problems than the CX series. Probably even more reliable than the RM.
    Reply