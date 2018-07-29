Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the CX450’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. The tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
CWT's CX450 offered longer hold-up time, better overall ripple suppression and lower voltage drops under transient loads, taking the lead from Great Wall's version. However, the Great Wall CX450 demonstrated better load regulation and higher efficiency.
Performance per Dollar
The following chart depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score (both versions are the same price). We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C (86°F) and 32°C (89.6°F). CWT's platform scored a clear win over Great Wall's platform in this discipline.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C (86°F). The difference in overall efficiency between both OEMs wasn't very noticeable.
