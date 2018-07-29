Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the CX450’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. The tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

CWT's CX450 offered longer hold-up time, better overall ripple suppression and lower voltage drops under transient loads, taking the lead from Great Wall's version. However, the Great Wall CX450 demonstrated better load regulation and higher efficiency.

Performance per Dollar

The following chart depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score (both versions are the same price). We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C (86°F) and 32°C (89.6°F). CWT's platform scored a clear win over Great Wall's platform in this discipline.

Click Here For More Results

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C (86°F). The difference in overall efficiency between both OEMs wasn't very noticeable.

Click Here For More Results

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content