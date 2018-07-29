Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test PSUs.

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

Load regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time was very low, but at least the power-good signal was accurate. CWT's design performed better, despite its lower-capacity bulk cap. However, it still fell short of the 17 millisecond (ms) hold-up time that the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

We measured high inrush currents from Great Wall's platform with 230V input, while CWT's fared notably better with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation & Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests revealed the stability of the voltage rails and the CX450’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Corsair CX450 - CWT

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.925A 1.974A 1.998A 0.986A 44.755 76.962% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 37.88°C 0.977 12.056V 5.053V 3.296V 5.058V 58.152 44.53°C 115.12V 2 4.888A 2.962A 3.002A 1.186A 89.727 83.357% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 38.08°C 0.991 12.047V 5.052V 3.294V 5.049V 107.642 45.12°C 115.12V 3 8.208A 3.467A 3.519A 1.386A 134.899 85.645% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 38.55°C 0.995 12.039V 5.050V 3.293V 5.041V 157.510 46.96°C 115.12V 4 11.520A 3.961A 4.006A 1.585A 179.790 86.487% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 39.06°C 0.996 12.033V 5.049V 3.293V 5.034V 207.881 48.52°C 115.12V 5 14.490A 4.960A 5.010A 1.791A 224.794 86.423% 1015 RPM 21.1 dB(A) 39.74°C 0.997 12.027V 5.048V 3.290V 5.026V 260.110 49.64°C 115.12V 6 17.481A 5.946A 6.017A 1.991A 269.741 86.157% 1286 RPM 28.5 dB(A) 40.52°C 0.998 12.011V 5.045V 3.289V 5.017V 313.081 50.58°C 115.12V 7 20.458A 6.944A 7.022A 2.196A 314.715 85.560% 1578 RPM 34.1 dB(A) 41.67°C 0.998 12.006V 5.043V 3.287V 5.007V 367.830 52.20°C 115.12V 8 23.440A 7.935A 8.034A 2.400A 359.676 84.894% 1630 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 42.14°C 0.998 12.000V 5.042V 3.285V 4.998V 423.679 53.14°C 115.12V 9 26.871A 8.439A 8.553A 2.401A 404.800 84.164% 1630 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 44.01°C 0.998 11.990V 5.041V 3.284V 4.993V 480.965 56.41°C 115.12V 10 30.031A 8.936A 9.042A 3.011A 449.570 83.142% 1630 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 45.34°C 0.998 11.983V 5.039V 3.284V 4.977V 540.723 60.06°C 115.12V 11 33.815A 8.934A 9.044A 3.015A 494.534 82.117% 1630 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 46.52°C 0.998 11.972V 5.039V 3.283V 4.972V 602.234 64.16°C 115.12V CL1 0.100A 13.019A 13.004A 0.005A 109.758 80.682% 1381 RPM 30.8 dB(A) 44.16°C 0.993 12.046V 5.049V 3.291V 5.047V 136.038 53.00°C 115.13V CL2 37.478A 1.004A 1.003A 1.002A 462.348 83.718% 1630 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 44.95°C 0.998 11.979V 5.046V 3.289V 5.024V 552.268 59.21°C 115.12V

Corsair CX450 - Great Wall

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.924A 1.995A 1.982A 0.996A 44.813 80.582% 1230 RPM 27.6 dB(A) 40.07°C 0.955 12.070V 5.008V 3.328V 5.023V 55.612 45.61°C 115.31V 2 4.841A 2.998A 2.976A 1.197A 89.319 85.465% 1340 RPM 29.3 dB(A) 40.76°C 0.981 12.066V 5.006V 3.326V 5.014V 104.509 46.71°C 115.25V 3 8.162A 3.498A 3.457A 1.398A 134.428 87.103% 1395 RPM 31.5 dB(A) 41.09°C 0.988 12.060V 5.004V 3.324V 5.007V 154.333 48.21°C 115.19V 4 11.484A 3.997A 3.973A 1.601A 179.644 87.516% 1575 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 41.74°C 0.990 12.056V 5.003V 3.321V 4.998V 205.269 50.76°C 115.13V 5 14.475A 5.000A 4.971A 1.804A 224.927 87.265% 1710 RPM 37.7 dB(A) 42.12°C 0.992 12.050V 5.001V 3.319V 4.989V 257.751 51.89°C 115.07V 6 17.403A 6.003A 5.966A 2.008A 269.436 86.899% 1865 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 42.81°C 0.993 12.046V 4.999V 3.317V 4.981V 310.057 53.15°C 115.10V 7 20.396A 7.006A 6.967A 2.213A 314.729 86.036% 1865 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 43.11°C 0.994 12.042V 4.998V 3.316V 4.971V 365.809 54.46°C 115.03V 8 23.392A 8.007A 7.966A 2.419A 360.029 85.148% 1865 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 43.83°C 0.995 12.039V 4.997V 3.314V 4.962V 422.828 55.64°C 114.97V 9 26.793A 8.508A 8.456A 2.421A 404.935 83.918% 1870 RPM 40.3 dB(A) 44.22°C 0.995 12.034V 4.995V 3.312V 4.958V 482.539 56.86°C 114.89V 10 29.931A 9.014A 8.975A 3.038A 449.755 82.743% 1865 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 45.32°C 0.994 12.029V 4.993V 3.310V 4.938V 543.555 58.66°C 114.87V 11 33.661A 9.014A 8.974A 3.042A 494.583 81.830% 1865 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 46.51°C 0.994 12.028V 4.993V 3.309V 4.933V 604.405 60.88°C 114.85V CL1 0.136A 13.001A 12.999A 0.000A 109.905 81.270% 1862 RPM 40.1 dB(A) 43.10°C 0.987 12.056V 5.004V 3.324V 5.029V 135.234 54.76°C 115.21V CL2 37.419A 1.003A 1.001A 1.000A 463.776 83.467% 1873 RPM 40.3 dB(A) 45.55°C 0.995 12.038V 4.999V 3.314V 4.994V 555.639 59.00°C 114.91V

Both PSUs demonstrated good load regulation. However, Great Wall's version won in this particular comparison. Its fan spun aggressively once the operating temperatures started climbing. But we expected that from a lower-efficiency power supply. On the other hand, though, CWT's fan profile was more relaxed under the same operating conditions.

The two CX450s delivered their full power without any problems at ambient temperatures greater than 46°C (113°F) . And both easily met 80 PLUS requirements for Bronze certification, even under our tough operating conditions.

