Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

We detail our efficiency testing procedure here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the CX450’s efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Great Wall's platform was more efficient under normal and light loads.

Efficiency at Low Loads

In the following tests, we measured the CX450's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20W, 40W, 60W and 80W. This is important for symbolizing when a PC is idle with power saving features turned on.

Corsair CX450 - Great Wall

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.197A 0.499A 0.478A 0.198A 19.535 68.672% 1105 RPM 24.0 dB(A) 0.880 12.067V 5.009V 3.329V 5.045V 28.447 115.35V 2 2.455A 0.999A 0.990A 0.397A 39.928 80.127% 1100 RPM 24.0 dB(A) 0.948 12.069V 5.008V 3.328V 5.039V 49.831 115.32V 3 3.649A 1.495A 1.472A 5.032A 59.420 83.556% 1170 RPM 26.1 dB(A) 0.969 12.068V 5.008V 3.327V 5.032V 71.114 115.30V 4 4.910A 1.997A 1.982A 0.796A 79.834 85.380% 1235 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 0.979 12.066V 5.006V 3.326V 5.026V 93.504 115.26V

Efficiency under light loads was very high, especially for a mainstream 450W unit.

Corsair CX450 - CWT

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.211A 0.493A 0.483A 0.196A 19.686 64.915% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 0.930 12.060V 5.057V 3.299V 5.075V 30.326 115.14V 2 2.448A 0.980A 0.999A 0.391A 39.744 76.855% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 0.976 12.056V 5.055V 3.298V 5.070V 51.713 115.13V 3 3.685A 1.478A 1.514A 5.064A 59.863 80.657% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 0.983 12.052V 5.053V 3.296V 5.064V 74.219 115.13V 4 4.915A 1.974A 1.998A 0.791A 79.780 82.976% 818 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 0.988 12.049V 5.053V 3.295V 5.058V 96.148 115.12V

CWT's fan spun at a lower RPM (revolutions per minute), but the PSU's efficiency levels weren't as high as Great Wall's implementation.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification (revision 1.4), along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75 percent efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We took six measurements: one each at 100mA, 250mA, 550mA, 1,000mA and 1,500mA and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 75.826% 0.056 5.049V 0.666 115.37V 2 0.250A 1.262 79.924% 0.125 5.046V 1.579 115.37V 3 0.550A 2.772 81.290% 0.230 5.039V 3.410 115.37V 4 1.000A 5.029 81.205% 0.322 5.028V 6.193 115.38V 5 1.500A 7.526 81.884% 0.375 5.016V 9.191 115.36V 6 3.000A 14.942 78.605% 0.447 4.980V 19.009 115.35V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Great Wall's CX450 had a highly efficient 5VSB rail.

Power Consumption in Idle and Standby

The table below shows the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU was idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails) and the power consumption when the PSU was in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.094V 5.007V 3.329V 5.050V 13.314 0.682 115.4V Standby 0.067 0.006 115.4V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The power consumption of both CX450s was very low at idle.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature & Output Noise

We describe our mixed noise testing in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed in RPM, and the delta between input and output temperature. We obtained the results at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed in RPM and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away inside a hemi-anechoic (anechoic means non-echoing) chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone his its floor). We obtained the results with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

CX450 (Great Wall)

Great Wall's CX450 wasn't particularly quiet, as you can see in the graph above. With 150W of load, the noise output was greater than 30 dB(A). Above 270W, it exceeded 40 dB(A).

CX450 (Channel Well Technology)

CWT's CX450 had a much more relaxed fan profile. Up until 200W, its fan spun at low RPM. Even in a worst-case scenario, the noise output remained below 40 dB(A).

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content