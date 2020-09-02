Corsair CX650 Power Supply Review

Trending

Corsair CX650 PSU
To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair RM650x

XPG CORE Reactor 650W

Seasonic Focus GM-650

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

Load regulation is tight, especially at 12V where it matters the most. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is much lower than 17ms, which is what the ATX spec recommends. This is a budget-oriented platform, so the bulk caps are small, to save money. Still, we would like to see a longer than 10ms hold-up time. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

Typically, the inrush current is much higher with 230V input. Great Wall should use an NTC thermistor with higher resistance to lower it. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the CX650's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.608A1.992A1.992A0.996A64.97584.250%102422.4 33.86°C0.972
12.023V5.018V3.313V5.021V77.122 37.24°C115.14V
28.253A2.992A2.991A1.198A130.05288.250%110625.1 34.90°C0.987
12.014V5.014V3.309V5.010V147.367 38.85°C115.13V
313.244A3.493A3.492A1.400A195.05989.301%120827.8 35.33°C0.992
12.006V5.012V3.306V5.000V218.429 40.69°C115.13V
418.245A3.993A3.996A1.604A260.07189.400%125829.0 35.71°C0.992
11.996V5.009V3.303V4.990V290.908 42.25°C115.12V
522.908A4.996A5.002A1.808A325.11288.988%135731.2 36.07°C0.993
11.987V5.005V3.300V4.979V365.345 43.08°C115.12V
627.533A6.000A6.007A2.000A389.56488.420%147134.1 36.63°C0.993
11.979V5.002V3.296V4.968V440.582 44.79°C115.12V
732.230A7.003A7.017A2.220A454.93587.620%160936.4 37.20°C0.993
11.971V4.998V3.293V4.956V519.215 46.58°C115.11V
836.936A8.002A8.027A2.428A520.19986.749%175539.2 37.93°C0.994
11.962V4.994V3.289V4.945V599.657 48.27°C115.11V
942.048A8.517A8.521A2.431A585.15785.829%180839.5 38.77°C0.994
11.954V4.991V3.286V4.939V681.772 50.21°C115.10V
1046.900A9.025A9.046A3.052A649.98684.665%181039.6 39.20°C0.995
11.946V4.988V3.283V4.916V767.715 51.25°C115.10V
1152.355A9.030A9.055A3.056A714.80483.560%181339.7 40.71°C0.995
11.939V4.986V3.281V4.910V855.438 53.58°C115.09V
CL10.102A16.005A16.000A0.000A133.93881.807%1532 35.3 36.65°C0.989
12.009V4.996V3.297V5.025V163.725 43.57°C115.13V
CL254.017A1.000A0.999A1.000A658.98185.327%1812 39.6 39.93°C0.995
11.952V5.001V3.294V4.978V772.300 51.77°C115.10V

The PSU can deliver its full load for a prolonged period at high operating temperatures, close to 41 degrees Celsius. The fan has to work over-hours, though,  at such harsh conditions, to cope with the increased thermal load (117W at full load and 141W at the overload test). 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the CX650's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.236A0.498A0.498A0.198A20.00370.965%86216.30.860
12.016V5.022V3.316V5.046V28.187115.14V
22.470A0.994A0.996A0.397A39.99580.578%91018.20.943
12.025V5.021V3.315V5.039V49.635115.14V
33.708A1.493A1.494A0.596A60.02784.311%99121.60.967
12.024V5.019V3.313V5.032V71.197115.15V
44.939A1.994A1.993A0.796A79.97785.799%102822.50.977
12.021V5.018V3.312V5.025V93.214115.14V

There is no need for high fan speeds at light loads, although the ambient during our tests was over 32 degrees Celsius. The efficiency levels are entirely satisfactory, as well. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
0.889A0.257A0.257A0.049A13.07463.102%82914.80.788
12.016V5.023V3.316V5.051V20.719115.13V

It is nice to see over 60% efficiency in a low-cost platform. 

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the CX650’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Results 15-18: Efficiency

For the standards of this category, the CX650 uses a highly efficient platform. Nonetheless, Cooler Master's MWE Bronze units achieve amazing results in the 2% load test, since their designs are tuned for high efficiency under super-light loads. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50575.940%0.076
5.050V0.665115.11V
20.250A1.26279.873%0.163
5.046V1.580115.11V
30.550A2.77281.076%0.271
5.039V3.419115.11V
41.000A5.02880.901%0.346
5.027V6.215115.11V
51.500A7.52381.128%0.386
5.015V9.273115.11V
63.000A14.93178.353%0.444
4.977V19.056115.12V
Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

The 5VSB rail's efficiency is among the highest we have ever measured in this category. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.051V5.023V3.315V5.053V11.4600.597
115.1V
Standby0.0580.007
115.1V
Results 21-22: Vampire Power

The energy levels that the PSU needs in standby are low and this helps the 5VSB rail's efficiency, at super-light loads. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 32 to 41 degrees Celsius (89.6 to 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile at high operating temperatures has a linear increase until 455W load. At higher loads, the fan has to spin at its full speed to cope with the load. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

At lower ambient temperatures, there is no difference, as you can see in the charts above, in the fan speed profile. Great Wall could apply a more relaxed profile at lower temperatures, but its engineers preferred to stay on the safe side. There is room for improvement here unless they are too worried about the five-year warranty that Corsair offers to this product.

