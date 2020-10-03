Corsair CX650F RGB Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is satisfactory. The only unit that gets away from the pack is the EVGA 650 B3, which has been replaced by the inferior B5 line.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For this category's standards, the CX650F is quiet enough.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the efficiency section the Corsair CX650F achieves first place.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is room for improvement in the APFC converter.

