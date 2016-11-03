Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured hits the spot, while the power-good signal lasts for shorter than required. At least it drops before the rails go out of spec, providing accurate information to the motherboard. This is a huge deal since we've seen a number of PSUs (including some high-end ones) have problems providing accurate power-good information.

Inrush Current

The inrush current with 115V is quite high, while with 230V it's normal for 650W unit.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.566A 1.984A 2.003A 0.980A 64.73 81.46% 840 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 36.49°C 0.972 12.109V 5.028V 3.293V 5.078V 79.46 40.16°C 115.1V 2 8.174A 2.981A 3.009A 1.180A 129.69 87.07% 840 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 37.38°C 0.988 12.094V 5.021V 3.287V 5.066V 148.95 41.38°C 115.1V 3 13.145A 3.488A 3.530A 1.383A 194.85 88.22% 840 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 38.54°C 0.994 12.078V 5.018V 3.283V 5.055V 220.87 42.97°C 115.2V 4 18.118A 3.988A 4.021A 1.585A 259.73 88.43% 840 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 39.47°C 0.996 12.063V 5.014V 3.279V 5.042V 293.70 45.20°C 115.1V 5 22.765A 4.986A 5.034A 1.785A 324.70 88.16% 840 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 41.90°C 0.997 12.047V 5.010V 3.276V 5.029V 368.33 49.23°C 115.1V 6 27.419A 5.994A 6.050A 1.990A 389.70 87.26% 1200 RPM 36.1 dB(A) 42.17°C 0.996 12.033V 5.005V 3.271V 5.016V 446.62 50.26°C 115.1V 7 32.083A 7.007A 7.069A 2.195A 454.65 86.41% 1430 RPM 37.0 dB(A) 43.12°C 0.997 12.017V 5.000V 3.267V 5.002V 526.15 51.50°C 115.1V 8 36.768A 8.010A 8.091A 2.404A 519.64 85.43% 1685 RPM 39.5 dB(A) 43.70°C 0.997 12.001V 4.994V 3.262V 4.988V 608.26 52.42°C 115.1V 9 41.889A 8.516A 8.624A 2.405A 584.59 84.47% 1950 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 44.31°C 0.997 11.985V 4.989V 3.257V 4.980V 692.10 53.27°C 115.1V 10 46.773A 9.033A 9.127A 3.020A 649.53 83.30% 2240 RPM 45.5 dB(A) 45.03°C 0.998 11.969V 4.985V 3.253V 4.963V 779.71 54.31°C 115.1V 11 52.278A 9.040A 9.134A 3.025A 714.58 82.50% 2240 RPM 45.5 dB(A) 45.22°C 0.998 11.953V 4.981V 3.250V 4.954V 866.19 54.88°C 115.1V CL1 0.100A 16.024A 16.004A 0.003A 133.50 81.94% 840 RPM 27.7 dB(A) 41.64°C 0.990 12.092V 4.997V 3.262V 5.056V 162.92 48.92°C 115.1V CL2 53.963A 1.002A 1.003A 1.001A 659.24 83.98% 2240 RPM 45.5 dB(A) 44.28°C 0.998 11.970V 5.003V 3.273V 5.006V 785.00 53.21°C 115.1V

For such an affordable PSU, load regulation is pretty tight! All major rails are within 1.5%, with only 5VSB exceeding 2%. The CX650M surprises us in a good way by performing much better than we were expecting. When it comes to efficiency, the CX650M easily meets the fairly loose 80 PLUS Bronze requirements, although under higher loads efficiency takes a large hit. The synchronous design on the secondary side and the DC-DC converters that generate the minor rails surely play a large role in this.

Besides good performance, the CX650M also manages to offer quiet operation (even under high operating temperatures), so long as the applied load doesn't exceed 50% of its max-rated capacity. The only downside is that Corsair's minimum fan speed is quite high at 840 RPM. It could easily be lower than 600 RPM. In any case, output noise only exceeds 40 dB(A) with 90% and higher loads.