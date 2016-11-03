Trending

Corsair CX650M PSU Review

Corsair's CX series consists of both non-modular and semi-modular units. It was recently upgraded with new members and improved versions of older ones. The CX650M is the third strongest member of the line, featuring 650W capacity and a 40°C rating.

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For a Bronze-class power supply, the efficiency graph is pretty good. In the 90 to 590W region, efficiency is higher than 85%. That's 100% satisfactory for a PSU that costs $65. If you need higher efficiency, you'll have to spend more for an 80 PLUS Gold or Platinum model. Or, if you're prepared to pay a premium for Titanium-class efficiency, consider Seasonic's Prime 650W model.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperature levels inside the CX650M are much lower than we expected. Obviously the thermal loads are lower than other Bronze-rated PSUs and the cooling fan does a pretty good job.

