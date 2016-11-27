Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measured is very low. Normally it should be at least 17ms; in this case it dips under 10ms. The only redemption comes from the power-good signal dropping before the rails go out of spec. Still, Corsair should use a larger bulk cap to increase the CX750M's unit's hold-up time.
Inrush Current
Inrush current registers on the high side, especially with 115V input. We would like to see readings under 50A.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the CX750M's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|4.408A
|1.983A
|1.995A
|0.991A
|74.80
|79.25%
|760 RPM
|25.2 dB(A)
|37.29°C
|0.982
|12.077V
|5.039V
|3.303V
|5.031V
|94.39
|40.54°C
|115.1V
|2
|9.866A
|2.978A
|3.003A
|1.196A
|149.78
|84.82%
|760 RPM
|25.2 dB(A)
|37.76°C
|0.983
|12.054V
|5.026V
|3.294V
|5.013V
|176.58
|42.12°C
|115.1V
|3
|15.695A
|3.486A
|3.524A
|1.400A
|224.89
|86.54%
|760 RPM
|25.2 dB(A)
|38.92°C
|0.990
|12.031V
|5.017V
|3.288V
|4.994V
|259.87
|44.70°C
|115.1V
|4
|21.541A
|3.993A
|4.020A
|1.606A
|299.80
|87.05%
|760 RPM
|25.2 dB(A)
|40.21°C
|0.993
|12.006V
|5.008V
|3.281V
|4.976V
|344.41
|47.29°C
|115.1V
|5
|27.067A
|4.998A
|5.040A
|1.814A
|374.73
|86.67%
|970 RPM
|32.3 dB(A)
|41.86°C
|0.995
|11.981V
|4.993V
|3.273V
|4.956V
|432.37
|49.83°C
|115.1V
|6
|32.609A
|6.024A
|6.064A
|2.023A
|449.74
|86.00%
|1180 RPM
|38.1 dB(A)
|42.66°C
|0.996
|11.957V
|4.985V
|3.267V
|4.938V
|522.97
|51.29°C
|115.1V
|7
|38.182A
|7.041A
|7.095A
|2.235A
|524.66
|85.06%
|1375 RPM
|42.3 dB(A)
|43.41°C
|0.997
|11.930V
|4.975V
|3.261V
|4.916V
|616.84
|52.91°C
|115.1V
|8
|43.770A
|8.077A
|8.133A
|2.450A
|599.65
|83.92%
|1610 RPM
|45.2 dB(A)
|44.58°C
|0.997
|11.905V
|4.963V
|3.257V
|4.895V
|714.59
|54.56°C
|115.1V
|9
|49.834A
|8.595A
|8.673A
|2.455A
|674.71
|82.51%
|1705 RPM
|46.8 dB(A)
|44.85°C
|0.997
|11.878V
|4.953V
|3.254V
|4.882V
|817.78
|55.19°C
|115.1V
|10
|55.643A
|9.122A
|9.190A
|3.090A
|749.63
|81.17%
|1925 RPM
|49.2 dB(A)
|45.82°C
|0.997
|11.855V
|4.947V
|3.250V
|4.851V
|923.58
|57.30°C
|115.1V
|11
|62.072A
|9.132A
|9.207A
|3.097A
|824.44
|79.71%
|2070 RPM
|50.9 dB(A)
|46.07°C
|0.998
|11.832V
|4.942V
|3.246V
|4.839V
|1034.26
|57.93°C
|115.1V
|CL1
|0.100A
|15.980A
|15.986A
|0.001A
|132.23
|78.92%
|760 RPM
|25.2 dB(A)
|43.67°C
|0.982
|12.046V
|4.937V
|3.261V
|5.028V
|167.55
|51.12°C
|115.1V
|CL2
|61.943A
|1.001A
|1.003A
|1.002A
|747.60
|82.00%
|1965 RPM
|49.7 dB(A)
|46.91°C
|0.998
|11.856V
|4.996V
|3.263V
|4.918V
|911.76
|58.72°C
|115.1V
Load regulation is decent, though not as good as the CX650M. The same goes for efficiency. It is obvious that this platform can't offer the same performance as the smaller CX-M models, and that's disappointing since we expected performance to go the other direction. To make matters worse, the 80 PLUS Bronze requirement of at least 82% efficiency under full load isn't met; this PSU barely passes 81% efficiency in that test. As usual, we have to concede that 80 PLUS conducts its measurements at a very low ambient temperature, whereas ours was a more realistic 46°C. It's natural to measure lower efficiency in warmer environments.
Output noise is pretty low up to around 40% load. Similar to the CX650M, though, Corsair's minimum fan speed is set pretty high. We think it should be closer to 500 RPM. Under higher loads and increased operating temperatures, the fan makes a lot more noise. Beyond 70% of the CX750M's maximum rated capacity, its fan is downright loud.
Very easy to install and only use the extra cables you need.
Piece of mind knowing the 3 year warranty that comes with it.
I don't care for this PSU too much anyway. It seems to be a power supply that likes to focus on good ripple (as every modern PSU does these days) and decent voltage regulation but falls short in nearly every other aspect. I don't see it being much of any improvement over the original CX750M, the whole purpose of was probably just to cut costs. I'd happily take 60mv of ripple on my 12V rail in turn for some better holdup time, a higher quality fan and perhaps caps (if those Suscons aren't the best), and OTP.
Aren't those usually either the 450w, 550w and 650 watts? Those are different units compared to the 750 watts I think.
Plenty of better options for power supplies around CX750M's price range, must be said. Isn't the EVGA B2 750w 65 dollars?
Note that the CXM series is reported as the lowest quality Corsair PSU available in the US.... yet several VS models remain available thru US e-tailers. One thing I have always observed, specifically with regard to PSUs and coolers is that forum posters, even when referencing an article that says the reviewed item was a "good budget model" or "good for the money, tend to drop the words "budget" and "for the money" when recommending it. So while it may be a logical choice for a G3258 or GTX 1050 build w/ no overclocking, I don't quite understand why a Hyper 212 or a CX series PSU gets recommended for a 6700k / 1070 build especially where OP states an interest in overclocking the bejeezes out of everything.
Solid units for that kind of price.
I don't expect to have Seasonic PRIME 750's performance with 80$ !!
If I needed 750W and it was between the EVGA 750 B2 and the CX750M, I'd probably take the former.