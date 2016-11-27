Corsair CX750M PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measured is very low. Normally it should be at least 17ms; in this case it dips under 10ms. The only redemption comes from the power-good signal dropping before the rails go out of spec. Still, Corsair should use a larger bulk cap to increase the CX750M's unit's hold-up time.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Inrush current registers on the high side, especially with 115V input. We would like to see readings under 50A.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the CX750M's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.408A 1.983A 1.995A 0.991A 74.80 79.25% 760 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 37.29°C 0.982 12.077V 5.039V 3.303V 5.031V 94.39 40.54°C 115.1V 2 9.866A 2.978A 3.003A 1.196A 149.78 84.82% 760 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 37.76°C 0.983 12.054V 5.026V 3.294V 5.013V 176.58 42.12°C 115.1V 3 15.695A 3.486A 3.524A 1.400A 224.89 86.54% 760 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 38.92°C 0.990 12.031V 5.017V 3.288V 4.994V 259.87 44.70°C 115.1V 4 21.541A 3.993A 4.020A 1.606A 299.80 87.05% 760 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 40.21°C 0.993 12.006V 5.008V 3.281V 4.976V 344.41 47.29°C 115.1V 5 27.067A 4.998A 5.040A 1.814A 374.73 86.67% 970 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 41.86°C 0.995 11.981V 4.993V 3.273V 4.956V 432.37 49.83°C 115.1V 6 32.609A 6.024A 6.064A 2.023A 449.74 86.00% 1180 RPM 38.1 dB(A) 42.66°C 0.996 11.957V 4.985V 3.267V 4.938V 522.97 51.29°C 115.1V 7 38.182A 7.041A 7.095A 2.235A 524.66 85.06% 1375 RPM 42.3 dB(A) 43.41°C 0.997 11.930V 4.975V 3.261V 4.916V 616.84 52.91°C 115.1V 8 43.770A 8.077A 8.133A 2.450A 599.65 83.92% 1610 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 44.58°C 0.997 11.905V 4.963V 3.257V 4.895V 714.59 54.56°C 115.1V 9 49.834A 8.595A 8.673A 2.455A 674.71 82.51% 1705 RPM 46.8 dB(A) 44.85°C 0.997 11.878V 4.953V 3.254V 4.882V 817.78 55.19°C 115.1V 10 55.643A 9.122A 9.190A 3.090A 749.63 81.17% 1925 RPM 49.2 dB(A) 45.82°C 0.997 11.855V 4.947V 3.250V 4.851V 923.58 57.30°C 115.1V 11 62.072A 9.132A 9.207A 3.097A 824.44 79.71% 2070 RPM 50.9 dB(A) 46.07°C 0.998 11.832V 4.942V 3.246V 4.839V 1034.26 57.93°C 115.1V CL1 0.100A 15.980A 15.986A 0.001A 132.23 78.92% 760 RPM 25.2 dB(A) 43.67°C 0.982 12.046V 4.937V 3.261V 5.028V 167.55 51.12°C 115.1V CL2 61.943A 1.001A 1.003A 1.002A 747.60 82.00% 1965 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 46.91°C 0.998 11.856V 4.996V 3.263V 4.918V 911.76 58.72°C 115.1V

Load regulation is decent, though not as good as the CX650M. The same goes for efficiency. It is obvious that this platform can't offer the same performance as the smaller CX-M models, and that's disappointing since we expected performance to go the other direction. To make matters worse, the 80 PLUS Bronze requirement of at least 82% efficiency under full load isn't met; this PSU barely passes 81% efficiency in that test. As usual, we have to concede that 80 PLUS conducts its measurements at a very low ambient temperature, whereas ours was a more realistic 46°C. It's natural to measure lower efficiency in warmer environments.

Output noise is pretty low up to around 40% load. Similar to the CX650M, though, Corsair's minimum fan speed is set pretty high. We think it should be closer to 500 RPM. Under higher loads and increased operating temperatures, the fan makes a lot more noise. Beyond 70% of the CX750M's maximum rated capacity, its fan is downright loud.