Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Corsair's box is large, and it looks just like the one our HX1200 shipped in. Only the model number up front, along with the PSU photo, are different. Right above the HX1000 label, we find a capacity description, a 10-year warranty badge, and the 80 PLUS Platinum logo.

There's a list of available cables and connectors on the bottom. Meanwhile, around back, Corsair lists physical dimensions, and charts out efficiency and fan noise over system load (in %). According to Corsair, in a 25°C ambient environment, the fan's noise shouldn't exceed 24 dB(A). While amazing in theory, it's unrealistic to expect the temperature inside of your case to come anywhere close to 25°C. We will provide a more realistic noise rating between 30-32°C ambient, along with a measurement under much tougher conditions (>45°C).

Contents

The long box with large foam pieces inside offers excellent protection against rough shipping.

Besides the necessary cables, Corsair's bundle includes a user's manual, several zip ties, a warranty leaflet, and another piece of paper providing information on safety issues.

Exterior

There is a sticker covering the AC power socket informing you that this PSU's fan won't spin under light loads. It would be nice if there was a way to check the fan's operation through a push-button test, though.

Up front there is a large power switch, installed in parallel with the AC receptacle.

Large decals on the sides show the unit's model number. An over-sized power specifications table can be found on the bottom of the PSU.

The modular panel includes a large number of sockets (14 in total). You'll also find a switch there that allows you to toggle between one +12V rail and multiple +12V rails. We kept this switch in its single-rail position for testing, although OCP is high enough (over 40A) in the other mode, too.

Cabling

HX-series PSUs use Corsair's “Type 4” cable set, while the HXi models use "Type 3" cables. On the newer sets, the eight-pin (EPS and PCIe) cables use extra ripple-filtering caps, while the 24-pin connector has four more pins. Those are sense wires for tighter load regulation. You can find more information about the Type 4 cables here.



