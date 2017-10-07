Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Corsair HX1200

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is pretty long, and the power-good signal is highly accurate (it drops 9.4ms before the rails go out of spec).

Inrush Current

Inrush current is low with 115V input. But that's not the case with 230V, where we measure over 60A.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HX1000's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.477A 1.998A 1.998A 1.001A 99.835 87.999% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.56°C 0.972 12.078V 5.015V 3.298V 4.991V 113.450 39.33°C 115.18V 2 13.993A 2.990A 3.003A 1.201A 199.669 91.302% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.58°C 0.991 12.064V 5.010V 3.294V 4.984V 218.691 40.38°C 115.17V 3 21.890A 3.498A 3.522A 1.405A 299.871 92.153% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.18°C 0.995 12.050V 5.007V 3.291V 4.976V 325.406 40.94°C 115.17V 4 29.785A 3.400A 4.013A 1.608A 399.683 92.155% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.26°C 0.996 12.036V 5.002V 3.287V 4.970V 433.707 42.01°C 115.17V 5 37.367A 4.999A 5.023A 1.811A 499.652 91.626% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.15°C 0.998 12.021V 4.998V 3.283V 4.963V 545.314 42.77°C 115.16V 6 44.960A 6.011A 6.035A 2.015A 599.608 91.034% 700 RPM 19 dB(A) 42.99°C 0.998 12.007V 4.991V 3.279V 4.954V 658.666 56.47°C 115.16V 7 52.569A 7.016A 7.052A 2.220A 699.532 90.385% 845 RPM 22.2 dB(A) 43.29°C 0.998 11.993V 4.988V 3.275V 4.946V 773.946 57.72°C 115.15V 8 60.200A 8.028A 8.070A 2.426A 799.450 89.717% 950 RPM 25.5 dB(A) 44.22°C 0.998 11.978V 4.983V 3.270V 4.939V 891.078 59.64°C 115.15V 9 68.280A 8.538A 8.597A 2.430A 899.428 88.817% 1060 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 45.38°C 0.998 11.963V 4.979V 3.267V 4.937V 1012.678 62.80°C 115.15V 10 76.123A 9.055A 9.098A 3.050A 999.258 87.817% 1200 RPM 31.7 dB(A) 45.46°C 0.998 11.948V 4.975V 3.264V 4.917V 1137.884 63.95°C 115.15V 11 84.594A 9.060A 9.106A 3.051A 1099.182 86.891% 1280 RPM 33.4 dB(A) 46.57°C 0.998 11.933V 4.971V 3.261V 4.913V 1265.019 66.53°C 115.15V CL1 0.099A 18.028A 18.000A 0.004A 150.105 83.097% 1030 RPM 27.2 dB(A) 45.57°C 0.986 12.058V 4.989V 3.275V 5.019V 180.638 60.94°C 115.17V CL2 83.247A 1.004A 1.002A 1.002A 1008.319 88.177% 1170 RPM 31.1 dB(A) 46.34°C 0.998 11.953V 4.987V 3.277V 4.967V 1143.523 64.66°C 115.15V

The +12V rail has tight enough load regulation, although it's not as good as EVGA's 1000 G3 and Seasonic's 1000W Prime Gold. Both minor rails are close to 1% deviation, while the 5VSB rail lands within 2%.

We observe high efficiency levels, too. It's only during our full-load test that the HX1000 lands ~1% short of its corresponding 80 PLUS limit (though that's defined at a much lower ambient temperature than what we use for testing).

The HX1000 can surely handle elevated operating temperatures. This much becomes clear in our overload test, where the PSU delivers 1.1kW at 46.6°C for a prolonged period. On top of that, the fan profile is highly relaxed. It's only during the full load test that output noise exceeds 30 dB(A). This is a really quiet PSU, even under tough environmental conditions.



